Hyundai teases the new Palisade world debut at New York International Auto Show

Hyundai today provided teaser images of its significantly enhanced Palisade SUV before its global debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.
The design of the new Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. A wider cascading grille form outlines rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The new forward lighting signature features vertically-connected LED composite lights that frame the grille creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal. New, multi-spoke alloy wheels fill the wheel openings for a solid, premium appearance.
The reveal of the new Palisade can be seen on www.hyundaiusa.com and Hyundai USA YouTube channel on April 13.
SOURCE: Hyundai