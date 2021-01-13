Hyundai teases first image of IONIQ 5

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the first teaser image of the highly anticipated IONIQ 5 midsize CUV, the first model in its IONIQ dedicated BEV lineup brand.
IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle mated with Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system made exclusively for next-generation battery electric vehicles that will launch a new era of clean mobility for the company.
IONIQ 5’s distinctive and innovative design provides a unique experience that can only be enjoyed in dedicated BEVs, suggesting a fundamental shift in design approach.
IONIQ 5’s signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand’s timeless design value.
IONIQ 5’s front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.
Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme, offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s new signature dedicated EV architecture.
IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA. Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.
SangYup Lee Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center
Hyundai Motor has also released four teaser videos to spark curiosity about the new model, each presenting viewers with a sneak peek at IONIQ 5’s core technologies, raising expectations for the company’s dedicated BEV lineup brand and its first entry.
SOURCE: Hyundai