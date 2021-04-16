Hyundai showcases heritage series PONY as icon of design innovation

Legendary automobile designer Giorgetto Giugiaro conceived the first generation of PONY. The PONY was an icon of personal mobility created by Hyundai during its mass production from 1975-1990. The hatchback car was the nation’s first mass-produced and exported vehicle.

More than 45 years later, the timeless value of the original PONY is visible in the new Heritage Series PONY, shown as part of the ‘Heritage Series – PONY’ section of the ‘Reflections in Motion’ exhibition.

The Heritage Series PONY’s exterior is marked by a matte, shimmering surface of silver throughout front to rear part of the vehicle, hatchback silhouette. Notable features include camera-based, fender-mounted exterior mirrors to the fore of the windshield, pixelated round headlights and U-shaped taillights made of LED lights. The pixelated round headlights and U-shaped taillights embody the company’s ‘Pixel Road Trip’ design approach that incorporates pixels and eight-bit graphics also utilized in the IONIQ 5 and 45 concept car.