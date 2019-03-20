Hyundai showcases creative future vehicle space at Milan Design Week

Hyundai Motor Company believes that good design is about creating the right kind of connections at the right time. Designing quality connections – with each other, with materials, with spaces, or with time itself – equates to designing a personalised experience. In light of this, Hyundai is pleased to announce its participation at this year’s Milan Design Week (MDW) between 9-14 April at Opificio 31.

Under the banner ‘STYLE SET FREE’, the company will highlight its innovative vision for how vehicles will become individual living spaces.

Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, is excited about the event and Hyundai’s accompanying exhibition. He says, “Milan Design Week is the perfect place to showcase ‘STYLE SET FREE’, which creatively demonstrates how Hyundai interprets a unique customer in-car experience in the future”.

The company will also be introducing Smart Docent, an audio guide for the exhibition, for the first time in Milan. Smart Docent will also feature at future Hyundai events.

In addition to this, Hyundai will offer a panel discussion on 9 April in collaboration with global media brand Monocle, featuring industry leaders at this year’s MDW. The panellists taking part include Monocle’s editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé, landscape architect and urbanist Winy Maas, world-renowned lifestyle and trend specialist Li Edelkoort and car designer Sangyup Lee.

Those who wish to attend the panel discussion can submit their details on the registration page at hyundai.guide.

SOURCE: Hyundai