Hyundai showcases commitment to electrification in India announces expansion of line-up to 6 BEVs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced its roadmap to drive the electric mobility revolution in India with the expansion of its line-up to 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP in India, showcasing its commitment towards smart Indian customers.

Commenting on the corporate announcement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s 1st Electric SUV – KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”

ELECTRIC GLOBAL MODULAR PLATFORM (E-GMP)

Hyundai Motor Group globally showcased its E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles, marking a new era for the brand. Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that comprises of vehicle chassis that includes the battery, motor and power electric system. With scalable dimensions, this platform will form the backbone of different types of vehicles. With an innovative interior packaging vehicles developed on E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible & spacious cabin. E-GMP has been developed on 4 Key Pillars of:

Modularity – With one platform that can facilitate many body types, feature a modularized battery system and create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

– With one platform that can facilitate many body types, feature a modularized battery system and create greater synergies with BEV component sharing. Reliability – Featuring a low center of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP will pave the way to highly reliable BEVs of the future.

– Featuring a low center of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP will pave the way to highly reliable BEVs of the future. Usability – With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding 2 nd row seats, E-GMP will usher in a new dimension of usability

– With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding 2 row seats, E-GMP will usher in a new dimension of usability Performance – Featuring a large battery capacity up to 77.4 kWh, 2WD/ 4WD capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h, E-GMP will drive in a new age of fun-to-drive electric vehicles

Line-up of 6 BEVs by 2028

Catering to the diversity of the Indian market, Hyundai’s line-up of 6 Battery Electric Vehicles will cater to multiple segments including Mass market and Mass Premium segments in India. To further delight customers, Hyundai will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028, thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from.

25 years of commitment to make-in-India

Over the last two and a half decades, Hyundai Motor India has been fueling the Make-in-India movement by leading the automotive industry with excellence in manufacturing. Aligning with the Government’s vision of Electrification, Hyundai has worked towards the development of a concrete BEV roadmap that will breathe life into the Electrification ecosystem in India, focusing on localization of manufacturing synergies for Battery Electric Vehicles.

Electric vehicle infrastructure

Hyundai Motor India to work towards the development of BEV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive a widespread adoption of BEVs in India. Hyundai Motor India will work towards the development of a customer centric BEV charging solutions with a focus on:

Home Charging

Public Charging station

Charging Facility at HMIL Dealer Network

Peace of Mind with 24 X 7 road side assistance

SOURCE: Hyundai