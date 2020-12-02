Hyundai receives four Automotive Best Buy awards from Consumer® Guide

The Hyundai Palisade, Kona, Venue, and Accent models earned 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy awards for their respective vehicle classes – midsize SUV, subcompact crossover and subcompact car. For an impressive fourth year in a row, the Accent receives the Best Buy subcompact car award. A Consumer Guide Best Buy represents the finest balance of attributes and value in its class.

Consumer Guide’s Best Buy award methodology includes evaluating numerous vehicles during the year to determine which ones prove their value and available features. Vehicles selected for the automotive awards offer a combination of features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and reliable transportation choices.

According to Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel, “Hyundai’s 2021 Best Buy showing is especially impressive as the brand is represented both among entry-level vehicles and among near-luxury crossovers.”

“Hyundai continues to listen to consumer preferences and offer tech-rich products with bold designs across its award-winning lineup,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “We appreciate Consumer Guide’s recognition of four Hyundai models as 2021 Automotive Best Buy vehicles.”

SOURCE: Hyundai