Hyundai ranks highest among mass market brands in J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study

J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its highest ranked mass market brand in the 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, released this week

J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its highest ranked mass market brand in the 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, released this week. Hyundai earned a top score of 519 and was praised for offering an above average level of technologies and excellence in execution. Hyundai Elantra is also the mass market model receiving the emerging automation award for front cross traffic warning technology, which Hyundai calls Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection.

“Based on research, we understand unmet customer needs, and deliver advanced technology solutions to meet their needs,” said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are glad customers find these advanced technologies user friendly.”

The TXI Innovation Index Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with the excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

The TXI Study analyzes 36 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. Only technologies classified as advanced are award eligible.

Elantra Wins Emerging Automation Award for Front Cross Traffic Warning Technology

The Hyundai Elantra won the emerging automation award for its Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, which uses radar technology and camera sensors to help prevent accidents with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. FCA automatically reduces speed and alerts the driver of potential on-road collisions. With Electronic Stability Control (ESC), FCA ensures greater protection by automatically applying the brakes at the right time. The available junction-turning feature can detect an on-coming vehicle when turning left at an intersection and may warn the driver and provide braking assistance to help avoid a collision.

SOURCE: Hyundai