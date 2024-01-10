Hyundai ranked highest in website satisfaction by J.D. Power

Hyundai has been ranked highest among mass market manufacturer websites according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM—Winter

The semiannual study measures customer satisfaction of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining four key measures (in order of importance): information/content, visual appeal, navigation, and speed. According to the report, satisfaction among electric vehicle (EV) shoppers has increased since the last study in summer 2023.

“It’s our goal to make the car buying process as smooth as possible for the EV-curious shopper and our website is a key part of that,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “We know that the majority of our customers start their car buying journey online, so we’re proud to be recognized by J.D. Power for our industry-leading website.”

The U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, initially released in 1999, is based on responses from 12,481 new-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a new vehicle within the next 24 months. The study was fielded from October through December 2023.

SOURCE: Hyundai