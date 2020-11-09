Hyundai plans formidable blitz of twelve new and significantly enhanced SUVs through 2021

Hyundai today announced a sustained and commanding product blitz of 12 new and enhanced SUVs continuing through the 2021 calendar year. The fresh pipeline of new SUV products will include new and refined internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in, BEV and N performance models. These models include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new dedicated-platform, electrified Ioniq SUV, all of which feature new designs, eco powertrain availability and major platform options.

“Our hard-working engineers, designers and development teams have developed fantastic new products for our customers. Hyundai’s SUVs, eco-focused vehicles and high-performance N products are here, and I can’t wait to see how consumers and enthusiasts react to our most impressive new product line-up to date,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

SOURCE: Hyundai