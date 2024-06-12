Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks achieve record of 10 million km total driving distance in Switzerland

XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks clock 10 million km in Swiss fleet usage, serving as a testament to the long-term dependability of the vehicles

Hyundai Motor Company’s XCIENT Fuel Cell electric heavy-duty trucks recently surpassed a cumulative driving distance of 10 million km in Swiss fleet usage — a testament to the world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology’s long-term reliability.

This achievement was made in just three years and eight months since the XCIENT Fuel Cell began fleet operations in Switzerland in October 2020. This success signifies a milestone for the mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, with the XCIENT Fuel Cell surpassing the remarkable cumulative driving distance of 10 million km.

Currently, a total of 48 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are in operation in Switzerland. The XCIENT Fuel Cell is powered by two 90-kW fuel cell systems (total 180 kW power) and a 350 kW e-motor, giving a maximum range of over 400 km.

Compared with a fleet of regular diesel trucks, which would emit approximately 6,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide over an accumulated distance of 10 million kilometers, the XCIENT Fuel Cell electric truck provides a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

It is estimated that this reduction is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed annually by approximately 700,000 pine trees, or the creation of a pine forest covering 508 hectares (5 million square meters).

All XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks operating in Switzerland use only ‘green hydrogen’, no carbon is emitted during the production process, contributing to the creation of an eco-friendly hydrogen value chain in Europe.

This achievement also plays a significant role in the advancement of hydrogen fuel cell system technology. By analyzing vehicle data on mileage, hydrogen consumption, and fuel cell stack performance gathered as part of this milestone, Hyundai Motor intends to continuously improve its hydrogen fuel cell technology and apply this to various types of vehicles.

Hyundai Motor is not only supplying XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in Switzerland but is also supporting and actively participating in the creation of a commercial hydrogen ecosystem, including the entire value chain of production, charging infrastructure and consumption of hydrogen.

At CES 2024, Hyundai Motor announced the expansion of HTWO. Created in 2020 as a brand for its hydrogen fuel cell system, HTWO will now serve as the entire hydrogen value chain business brand for the Hyundai Group – from production to storage, transportation, and utilization. This move is set to expedite the transition to a hydrogen society.

In May, Hyundai Motor unveiled its hydrogen vision and introduced its U.S. clean logistics business at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to building a hydrogen society.

As part of its key U.S. hydrogen logistics projects, Hyundai Motor has implemented the NorCAL ZERO Project, which involved the deployment of 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in California for transporting freight containers and vehicles. Additionally, the Clean Logistics Project is aimed at reducing emissions by deploying XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks at Hyundai Motor Group’s production facility, HMGMA in Georgia.

Recognized for its reliability and eco-friendliness, the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has been deployed in 10 countries in total including the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, France, Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

SOURCE: Hyundai