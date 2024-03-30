Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car debuts, signaling new era for EV racing

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car is unveiled at the official practice round for participating teams in the upcoming Hyundai N Festival motorsports event

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car at the official practice round for participating teams in the upcoming Hyundai N Festival motorsports event. This unique electric racing car is based on the award-winning IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) and signals the start of a new era in sustainable racing.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable racing,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport. “This unique electric racing car demonstrates our cutting-edge technology and passion for pushing the boundaries of what EVs can achieve on the racetrack.”

The IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car utilizes the same power electronics (PE) system as the production IONIQ 5 N, which boasts a stronger powertrain and higher battery capacity than the IONIQ 5 base model. The IONIQ 5 N is the N brand’s first high-performance EV with powerful acceleration and high-power output of up to 650 PS and high durability for intensive circuit driving. It combines the cutting-edge technology of Hyundai Motor’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), robust battery thermal management system and strong regenerative braking system.

Like the existing Avante (Elantra) N1 class, the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car is a top-class racing car for professional drivers competing in the N1 class, with enhanced circuit performance using slick tires. The new eN1 class, to be introduced this year, will operate under open regulations so that teams can compete with various tire products without being restricted to a single manufacturer.

The IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car also features a redesigned body kit. It has low and wide-style over-fenders, wider wheel trajectories for improved handling, increased downforce from front lips and rear wings, and improved aerodynamic performance. It is also lighter as unnecessary components were removed to reduce the basic weight of the race car, and forged wheels, FRP hood and polycarbonate windows were applied. Spectators will be able to enjoy the exciting sounds delivered by NGB overboost, virtual shift (N e-Shift), and differentiated and amplified NAS+ (N Active Sound), with each race team being able to develop their own unique sounds.

For enhanced safety measures, the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car is equipped with essential safety elements, such as roll cages, racing bucket seats and seat belts. Additional safety measures, including fire extinguishers exclusively for electric fires, asphyxiation fire extinguishers and modified charge port location, have been implemented to ensure the highest level of safety in EV racing.

PE System Production specification IONIQ 5 N PE system including: – Motor: Front 166 kW / 226 PS, Rear 282 kW / 383 PS (Total: 650 PS) – Battery: 84.0 kWh – Inverter: Silicon carbide two-stage inverter Charging system Production specification IONIQ 5 N charging system including: – 800V, 400V multi charging system – Maximum charge speed: 350 kW – Charge time: 10~80% 18 minutes (under optimal conditions) Suspension Two-way adjustable dampers Ride height and camber adjustable Brakes 6P front, 4P rear forged calipers Tires and wheels 18” motorsport slick tires 18” 11J forged wheels Exterior High downforce motorsport aero kit and wide fenders Safety FIA regulation standard multipoint welded roll cage (Appendix J) Bucket seat, 6P safety belt High voltage shutoff device High voltage warning indicator Asphyxiation fire layer Relocated charge port location Total weight (kg) Approx. 1,970 Kg IONIQ 5 N technologies N e-Shift N Active Sound+ (enhanced) N Grin Boost N Battery Preconditioning

Hyundai N Festival to foster growth and development of Korea’s motorsport culture

For over 20 years, Hyundai Motor has sponsored and organized various racing competitions, starting with the Hyundai Click Speed Festival and Korea Speed Festival, leading up to the Hyundai N Festival, which has now become the largest one-make race series for professional athletes in Korea.

Similar to the existing Avante (Elantra) N1 class, the eN1 class is exclusively for professional athletes and is a race-only vehicle that cannot be driven on public roads. The ‘e’ in eN1 refers to the electrification of the race class, highlighting Hyundai Motor’s commitment to sustainable racing.

The upcoming season will serve as a trial period for EV racing, marking the first introduction of EV racing in the Hyundai N Festival. The eN1 Cup car will be tested and improved through the harsh motorsport environment in the Proto stage. This season will also provide an opportunity for race teams, drivers, and marshals to learn about and develop the EV racing competition. Additionally, charging-related infrastructure, fire response measures and emergency response will be further developed during this trial season.

The Hyundai N Festival will kick off with the opening round at Inje Speedium on April 27. The eN1 class will have its official practice during the opening round, followed by 10 races in the fifth round. The competition format will vary, including one-on-one knockout races and traditional sprint races, allowing for a comprehensive understanding, and testing of various EV racing methods.

“Through the eN1 class, our ultimate aim is to establish Hyundai Motor as a true leader in the EV motorsport platform, fostering the growth and development of Korea’s vibrant motorsport culture while making a resounding impact on a global scale,” said Joon Park, Head of N Brand Management Group. “With the eN1 class, we are poised to redefine the future of racing and pave the way for a new era of electrifying motorsport achievements.”

