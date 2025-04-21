Hyundai Motor wins six awards at 2025 Red Dot Awards

Hyundai Motor Company has secured six honors at the 2025 Red Dot Award: Product Design competition. The honorees included the IONIQ 9, the all-new Palisade, Smart Taxi Indicator, Global EV Home Charger, E-pit Ultra-Fast Charger, and Pixel Safety Hammer & Cutter.
What is the Red Dot Award and why does it matter?
The Red Dot Award, organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, is one of the world’s top-three design awards, highlighting exceptional Product Design, Brand and Communication Design, and Design Concepts.
Along with iF Design Awards and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), Red Dot is one of the top design competitions globally.
What Hyundai is saying
“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the renowned Red Dot Award for our groundbreaking product design,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “These awards are the result of Hyundai’s unique design philosophy and forward-looking inspiration. We remain committed to offering our customers distinctive mobility experiences inspired by our brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’”
Product Design Honorees and Key Features
IONIQ 9
- A large, electrified SUV with a sleek ‘aerosthetic’ silhouette and boat-tail rear profile
- Maximized aerodynamic performance paired with spacious interior
- Elliptical interior design elements and calming tones create a lounge-like atmosphere
The all-new Palisade
- ‘Bold Premium’ exterior design with a clean, elegant sculpture-like surfacing
- Meticulously designed and crafted interior offering a grand and comfortable premium living space with exceptional practicality and exclusive features
Smart Taxi Indicator
- Enhanced exterior aesthetics and improved customer safety
- Integrates taxi and operating status indicators into one unit
- Mounted on the roof molding above the passenger’s B-pillar
Global EV Home Charger
- Simplified design with convenient, intuitive functions
- Offers three design options: wall-mounted, standalone and canopy-mounted to suit user needs
E-pit Ultra-Fast Charger
- Installable in space-constrained environments, such as underground parking lots
- Efficient charging environment, designed with a ‘human-centered’ theme
- Praised for seamless integration in a range of urban settings
Pixel Safety Hammer & Cutter
- Safety tool for breaking windows or cutting seat belts
- Simple, intuitive design with four pixels aiding ease of identification and operation
- Available at the ‘Hyundai Collection Online Shop’
Hyundai Motor’s Red Dot wins highlight its design philosophy and innovation, further strengthening its design leadership in the global automotive landscape.
SOURCE: Hyundai