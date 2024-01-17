Hyundai Motor wins six 2023 Good Design Awards, including N Vision 74’s fourth global design accolade

Hyundai Motor Company collects six 2023 Good Design Awards across the Transportation and Interactive Media categories

Hyundai Motor Company has been recognized yet again for its innovative design competitiveness by winning six top honors at the 2023 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the U.S., including four in the Transportation category and two in the Interactive Media category. Notably, Hyundai’s N Vision 74 ‘rolling lab’ achieved a global design awards ‘grand slam’.

“We feel a tremendous sense of honor to receive acknowledgment from the GOOD DESIGN Awards for these significant vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design. “This recognition serves as a testament to the exceptional dedication exhibited by our team of visionary designers, who poured their unwavering passion and commitment into this project, alongside our collaborative engineers at the R&D center. It highlights the remarkable competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity within the global market.”

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are selected through collaboration between The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in Chicago, Illinois, and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies in Europe. They announce award-winning works in various categories for Fortune 500 and global leading companies every year.

Hyundai Motor achieved the honor of having four products, including N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Grandeur (Azera) and Kona, selected in the Transportation category.

In particular, the N Vision 74 high-performance hydrogen hybrid ‘rolling lab’ achieved a grand slam by winning all four major global design awards (iF, IDEA, Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN) with this award.

N Vision 74 is part of Hyundai Motor’s heritage communication efforts that seek to find the vision of the future through the bold spirit of the first independently developed Korean sports car prototype, the ‘Pony Coupe Concept,’ unveiled in 1974.

IONIQ 6 drew attention with its sleek exterior and stylish interior design. With a smooth streamlined design that minimizes wind resistance, the all-electric vehicle achieved the highest aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) of 0.21 among all Hyundai Motor vehicles, combining sensibility and efficiency.

Grandeur stood out with its advanced design that reinterprets the heritage designs of previous models. With a futuristic exterior styling and an interior that maximizes comfort and luxury, it embodies the image of Hyundai Motor’s flagship sedan.

Kona features a future-oriented image unique to electric vehicles while inheriting the existing iconic design elements. The seamless horizon lamp that spans the front, the prominent surfaces and the sharp lines harmonize to emphasize elegance.

Hyundai also won awards in the Interactive Media category with the ‘Seon,’ connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system, and the ‘Hyundai Sans UI,’ the mobility-exclusive font.

‘Seon’ is a new design theme applied to the next-generation integrated infotainment system, first introduced in the new Grandeur. It completes a differentiated graphic design that uses linear elements, such as straight lines and ovals, that can be seen in daily life to convey a familiar and comfortable feeling.

‘Hyundai Sans UI’ is Hyundai Motor’s first mobility-exclusive font, applied to the infotainment system of every ccNC-applied Hyundai model. It contributes to enhancing the completeness of the infotainment system by providing consistent legibility in any external environment through a harmony of smooth curves and refined straight lines.

“With this intuitive and attractive design, we’ve provided a familiar and comfortable interface for our customers to enhance their overall experience,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Center. “We are proud to offer these award-winning features that truly prioritize the needs and satisfaction of our valued customers.”

The Good Design Awards, which started in 1950 and is now in its 73rd year in 2023, is the oldest design award recognized for its authenticity and authority in the world. It selects award-winning works in each field based on comprehensive evaluations for the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility and energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment. For more information about the GOOD DESIGN Awards, please visit the official website:www.good-designawards.com

SOURCE: Hyundai