Hyundai Motor wins GOOD DESIGN Awards for SEVEN and Trailer Drone concepts, PnD and MobED robotics

The five awards in GOOD DESIGN’s transportation and robotics categories recognize Hyundai Motor’s design excellence across a variety of mobility solutions

Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its SEVEN and Trailer Drone concepts have earned 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the transportation category while Plug & Drive (PnD) Mobility, PnD L7 and Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) have each earned awards in the robotics category.

“Hyundai Design strives to forge strong connections between our customers and our mobility solutions,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

“The awards recognize how we add more value to our customers’ everyday lives within and beyond the automotive space. Our design dream team and engineers put their passion and heart into these projects to make our dreams closer to reality.”

Following the 45 concept in 2019 and the Prophecy concept in 2020, the SEVEN concept opened a new chapter for the IONIQ full-electric lineup brand when it was unveiled in 2021. It is also the perfect example of IONIQ as its space innovations and hygienic features transform the SUV into an innovative living space on wheels, demonstrating Hyundai’s prioritization of customer values over industry norms.

The Trailer Drone concept is a hydrogen-powered container transportation system capable of operating fully autonomously with a double e-Bogie configuration, allowing for unprecedented maneuverability through sideways movement in an almost train-like arrangement.

Hyundai Motor was also recognized for its excellence in design in the robotics sector by winning three awards in the robotics category.

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving, erase the boundaries between automobiles and robots. PnD (Plug & Drive) Mobility was developed under the motto, ‘Expanding Human Reach’ to realize the vision of limitless freedom in mobility. The PnD robotic module combines intelligent steering, braking, in-wheel electric drive and suspension hardware that can be scaled up or down, for any purpose, size or application.

PnD L7 is also a groundbreaking future robotics-based mobility solution. It sets itself apart from other ground-based vehicles, featuring more intuitive operation using the joystick and a smoother, freer and more efficient driving experience. PnD L7 requires minimal space for moving and parking, making it suitable for urban applications. Plus, its design was inspired by the first LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), a battery-powered four-wheeled lunar rover used in American Apollo missions. Just as LRV expanded the scope of human exploration, PnD L7 expands the scope of human mobility.

MobED is a novel, compact mobile platform that consists of four Drive & Lift (DnL) modules, which combines driving, steering, posture control and braking systems into a single structure. MobED’s minimalistic design emphasizes its unique mechanism. Pixel lighting on all sides of its body communicates MobED’s state, including its driving direction.

These award-winning products reaffirm Hyundai’s transformation from automaker to Smart Mobility Solution Provider, in line with the company vision of Progress for Humanity.

SOURCE: Hyundai