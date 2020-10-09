Hyundai Motor wins DMI Design Value Awards 2020 for its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity and strategy

Hyundai Motor Company announced today it has won the Design Value Award 2020 from the Design Management Institute (DMI) in Boston, Mass.

The award recognizes Hyundai’s efforts to establish a distinctive brand character through its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity and ‘Hyundai Look’ lineup strategy.

This is the first time Hyundai has won DMI’s Design Value Award, which recognizes “teams who have delivered significant value through design or design management practices.” The latest win shows that Hyundai’s recent customer-centric design approach creates meaningful value in the daily lives of its customers.

“We are honoured to be recognized for creating a distinct brand identity for Hyundai through customer-centric design that gives the brand a competitive advantage in the global marketplace.” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center and Senior Vice President at Hyundai Motor Company. Hyundai has built a global reputation for offering well-designed automobiles of exceptional quality, value, safety and reliability. In recent years, the company’s strategic design direction has shifted from producing vehicles with a homogenous ‘Family Look’ to developing a diversified lineup with a ‘Hyundai Look’ that allows for more customer-centric designs using the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity as the core foundation.

Today, Hyundai’s designs aim to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world, taking into consideration ever-evolving lifestyles, technological advances and unmet needs. To achieve the aim, Hyundai’s design strategy always begins with the customer. Each model is designed with its own unique character based on customers’ different lifestyle needs, with each model fulfilling a distinctive role in the Hyundai lineup like individual pieces in a chess set.

Each Hyundai model is differentiated through light architecture forms with signature daytime running lights (DRLs). For example, the Parametric Jewels pattern introduced on the all-new Tucson is incorporated into the latest designs with a combination of evolutionary front grille and headlamps to give a unique vehicle image.

The DMI is an international membership organization that connects design to business, culture, customers and the changing world. Founded in 1975, DMI brings together educators, researchers, designers, and leaders from every design discipline, every industry, and every corner of the planet to facilitate transformational organizational change and design driven innovation.

SOURCE: Hyundai