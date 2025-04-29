Hyundai Motor unveils the new XCIENT heavy-duty fuel cell truck at ACT Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor Company introduced the new XCIENT Fuel Cell Class-8 heavy-duty truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, showcasing its ongoing commitment to expanding its hydrogen business in North America.
During the expo, from April 28 to May 1, the company aims to cement its leadership in the global hydrogen energy transition and bolster its market position in the North American commercial vehicle sector. This will be achieved by leveraging the extensive expertise and robust operational capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group to create a cleaner, more resilient ecosystem through its HTWO hydrogen business brand.
At Hyundai’s ACT Expo press conference, Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering real-world, production-ready solutions that move the industry forward, with technology, reliability, and manufacturing expertise.
“At Hyundai Motor, we are redefining the future of clean logistics with innovative solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Ramirez. “By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and forging strategic partnerships to enhance operations and infrastructure, we are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future.”
He also highlighted Hyundai Motor Group’s capabilities across the hydrogen value chain – from production to storage, transportation, and utilization – to build a more sustainable and resilient ecosystem, leading the shift toward a sustainable energy future.
New Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell truck for North America unveiled
In alignment with its commitment to expanding clean logistics through hydrogen mobility, Hyundai Motor unveiled the new XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck alongside its leading fuel cell system. This advanced production model was first shown as a concept at ACT Expo 2024 and has been designed specifically for the North American market.
The XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck, advancing zero-tailpipe emission commercial transportation. Launched in 2020, the XCIENT Fuel Cell has been deployed in 13 countries, logging more than 13 million kilometers of cumulative driving in Switzerland, where it was initially launched, highlighting Hyundai’s dedication to clean transportation, aided by public-private partnerships.
The new XCIENT features an upgraded hydrogen fuel cell system and since 2021 has undergone rigorous testing across diverse climates and use cases in North America. This testing, combined with continuous collaboration with fleet operators, has ensured the vehicle meets various customer driving needs, including port transportation and medium-distance logistics.
Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell specifications:
Powered by a 180 kW hydrogen fuel cell system
- Equipped with two 90 kW stacks, ensuring reliable energy generation
- Equipped with a 72 kWh battery pack
- Features a 350 kW e-motor, providing maximum torque of 2,237 Nm
- Delivers a driving range of up to 450 miles under optimal conditions
- Contains 10 hydrogen tanks (total combined capacity of approximately 68 kg)
- Includes a Class-8 tractor variant tailored for North America
- Gross combination weight of up to 82,000 lbs., suitable for heavy-duty applications
The XCIENT Fuel Cell truck’s interior design has been improved for driver convenience and comfort. Interior enhancements include a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, offering drivers clear and concise information at a glance, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring physical buttons integrated into the center console for driver convenience and ergonomics.
The new model is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to improve safety and minimize driver fatigue. These enhancements include:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC)
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning-Near (BCW-NEAR)
- Forward Collision Warning-Near (FCW-NEAR)
Clean logistics successfully implemented in North America under strategic partnerships
At ACT Expo, Hyundai Motor highlighted its hydrogen-powered logistics and clean transportation milestones, achieved in cooperation with several strategic North American partnerships and initiatives.
Through the NorCAL ZERO Project , a total of 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks at the Ports of Oakland and Richmond are being operated, marking the largest single commercial deployment of hydrogen trucks in North America. These trucks are used for zero-tailpipe emission freight transportation, including container hauling, and have achieved nearly 450,000 miles of seamless operation since September 2023.
Hyundai Motor has also partnered with GLOVIS America for the HTWO Logistics initiative, first announced at ACT Expo 2024 . Focusing on decarbonizing logistics around Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) by producing and consuming hydrogen on-site, 21 XCIENT fuel cell trucks are now responsible for nearly half of the plant’s inbound and outbound delivery logistics.
This real-world demonstration of a hydrogen ecosystem, encompassing production, supply, refueling and vehicle operations, at HMGMA clearly reflects the Group’s operational capabilities and its commitment to the execution of a decarbonized logistics value chain. Since the launch of operations in October 2024, the partners have outlined a plan to replicate this successful hydrogen-powered business operation globally.
At ACT Expo, Hyundai Motor also introduced the expansion of the Group’s HTWO hydrogen business brand into an open platform, bringing together partners, investors, and industries across the entire value chain.
The company announced plans to launch ‘HTWO Energy Savannah’, the industry’s first Class-8 heavy-duty truck hydrogen refueling and electric recharging station in collaboration with HydroFleet and Capital Development Partners, assisting development near HMGMA in Savannah, Georgia. The station is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2025.
XCIENT Fuel Cell truck on display at ACT Expo 2025
The XCIENT Fuel Cell truck is on display at Hyundai Motor’s booth (open to the public from April 29 to May 1) along with its hydrogen fuel cell system. The truck will be shown alongside exhibits demonstrating the company’s business plans in the US To further engage with media and industry professionals, Hyundai Motor is offering XCIENT Fuel Cell test drives during the expo, providing firsthand experience of the fuel cell truck’s cutting-edge technology and recent upgrades.
SOURCE: Hyundai