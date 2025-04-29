Hyundai Motor unveils the new XCIENT heavy-duty fuel cell truck at ACT Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor Company introduced the new XCIENT Fuel Cell Class-8 heavy-duty truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, showcasing its ongoing commitment to expanding its hydrogen business in North America.

During the expo, from April 28 to May 1, the company aims to cement its leadership in the global hydrogen energy transition and bolster its market position in the North American commercial vehicle sector. This will be achieved by leveraging the extensive expertise and robust operational capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group to create a cleaner, more resilient ecosystem through its HTWO hydrogen business brand.

At Hyundai’s ACT Expo press conference, Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering real-world, production-ready solutions that move the industry forward, with technology, reliability, and manufacturing expertise.

“At Hyundai Motor, we are redefining the future of clean logistics with innovative solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Ramirez. “By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and forging strategic partnerships to enhance operations and infrastructure, we are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future.”

He also highlighted Hyundai Motor Group’s capabilities across the hydrogen value chain – from production to storage, transportation, and utilization – to build a more sustainable and resilient ecosystem, leading the shift toward a sustainable energy future.