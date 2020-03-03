Hyundai Motor unveils “Prophecy” concept EV

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its new concept EV, “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language.

The visionary concept clearly expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness, expanding on the era-defining example set by last year’s “45” concept EV that stripped away complexity in favor of clean lines and minimalistic structures.

“Prophecy” follows suit with an iconic silhouette of perfect proportions that have been inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang, Hyundai’s designers have achieved the Ultimate Automotive Form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

Sensuous Sportiness finds its full expression with the “Prophecy” exterior

The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

Furthermore, the design provides excellent aerodynamics, a characteristic indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel not only affirm this trait, they also compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed.

The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.

The pixel lamp lights, which were first seen on the ‘45’, take a step foward. This progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler, calling to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models.

Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively, delivering an even more eco-friendly EV to customers.

SOURCE: Hyundai