Hyundai Motor unveils ‘NPX1’ concept model at Tokyo Auto Salon

‘NPX1’ is the first N Performance Parts concept model based on the award-winning IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric car

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the ‘IONIQ 5 N NPX1,’ a concept model equipped with prototype N Performance Parts, at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024.

Hyundai Motor Company plans to enhance the high-performance electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience with N Performance Parts, which originally began in 2019 and continues to develop high quality tuning parts for customers. Continuing from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, such as Elantra N, i30 N and i20 N, Hyundai N plans to offer specialized tuning components for all-electric N models including the IONIQ 5 N.

The ‘NPX1’ concept model previews an array of N-specific enhancements that will be available for purchase from a catalogue of N Performance Parts in the near future. It features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. The concept model’s interior is further enhanced with Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.

The prototype N Performance Parts applied to the NPX1 concept will be further developed for production in preparation for sales in 2024. Starting with the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai N will expand the availability of N Performance Parts products for all N models.

“In 2024, Hyundai Motor Company will take a step forward as a leader in new tuning parts suitable for the high-performance EV era as demonstrated with the ‘NPX1’ concept model,” said Joon Park, Vice President of N Brand Management Group. “Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customization such as sound and vehicle calibration by OTA updates which will open a completely new category of EV customization for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community.”

SOURCE: Hyundai