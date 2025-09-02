Hyundai Motor unveils a teaser image of Concept THREE, ahead of IAA Mobility 2025

Hyundai Motor Company unveils a new teaser image and officially announces Concept THREE, Ioniq’s first compact EV concept

Hyundai Motor Company has released the latest teaser image of Concept THREE, the Ioniq sub-brand’s first-ever compact EV concept.

Following the initial round of teaser images shared last week, Hyundai Motor has now officially confirmed the model’s name as Concept THREE ahead of its global debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

The new image showcases the future-forward design of Concept THREE. Its side profile reveals a bold, energetic stance, shaped by Hyundai’s design language, Art of Steel. Inspired by the way steel bends and flows, the body features sculpted surfaces, clean intersections and distinctive character lines that emphasize both motion and precision. This expressive side view also previews the Aero Hatch, a new typology that reimagines the compact EV silhouette.

While further details remain under wraps, Concept THREE will make its global debut at IAA Mobility 2025, held in Munich from September 9 to 14. Hyundai Motor’s participation in Europe’s largest mobility showcase marks its return to the event after four years, reaffirming the company’s dedication to the European market and its leadership in sustainable innovation.

“Designing the Concept THREE was an opportunity for us to rethink the compact EV from the ground up,” said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “We defined the ‘Aero Hatch’ typology to craft a silhouette that captures a sense of flow and becomes a beautifully proportioned sculpture.”

Manuel Schoettle, exterior designer of Concept THREE added, “The authenticity of the way we treated the steel fits perfectly. It just felt natural, making the Concept THREE extremely pure, and hopefully it will bring a smile to your face.”

At the IAA Open Space, Hyundai Motor will provide an in-depth look at Concept THREE and its role in redefining the compact EV segment. Further details will be revealed during Hyundai Motor’s press conference on September 9.

SOURCE: Hyundai