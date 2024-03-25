Hyundai Motor UK plans retail network evolution

Hyundai has revealed a plan to future-proof its Retail Network over the next few years

Working in alignment with its Retail Partners, Hyundai Motor UK is in the process of implementing a transformation across its retail network, focussing on capable, resilient, and profitable retailers ready to face the future. By streamlining its network, working with fewer partners, and making enhancements to around a third of its current sites, Hyundai Motor UK can create a more profitable business proposition which delivers an enhanced retail experience.

In recent years, the Hyundai brand has transformed into a more premium marque offering a line-up of multi-award-winning products including a highly desirable range of electric vehicles showcasing stand-out design. With forthcoming electric additions, the product evolution trajectory is only set to accelerate as we move closer towards net zero.

In preparation for this exciting product transformation, Hyundai Motor UK aims to prepare and optimise its network to deliver the best possible premium retail and ownership experience for customers. It plans to maintain and eventually grow the number of showrooms nationwide but to have those showrooms operated by a smaller number of partners, building much closer and more invested relationships.

In conjunction with its Partners, roughly a third of Hyundai sites nationwide will also be encouraged to enhance their operations. Together they will look at a series of qualitative and quantitative measures which include facilities, infrastructure, performance, and people. The aim of which is to improve both the long-term sustainability of the relationship as well as the experience for customers throughout the sales and ownership journey.

Hyundai has transformed rapidly to a desirable electrified vehicle brand in a remarkably short space of time. Even in the past few years, the launch of the trailblazing IONIQ 5 and 6 – both triple World Car of the Year Awards winners – has positioned Hyundai at the cutting-edge of the electric vehicle market. With that pace of evolution, we must reassess our business at every level including every touchpoint our customers have with the brand. We know our products are fantastic, but our brand perception and the service we offer our customers must keep up with that pace. After a thorough review of our retail network – implemented with the alignment of our Retail Partners – we’re putting into action a long-term plan that will ensure the continued viability and growth of the Hyundai brand in the UK. Ashley Andrew

Hyundai Motor UK President

SOURCE: Hyundai