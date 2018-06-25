Hyundai Motor UK announces new i20 5 door pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the New i20, which is on sale now.

New i20 introduces a number of new connectivity and safety features to the range as well as exterior updates which include the introduction of the Hyundai family’s Cascading Grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new front fog lamps and a new design tailgate with new tail lamps.

All New i20’s will now benefit as standard from a 7” display audio with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and automatic headlamps. In addition, the i20 5 door now features standard safety equipment such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist featuring on all models from the SE trim upwards.

Efficiency is improved with the introduction of a 7 speed dual clutch transmission on the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, which replaces the automatic transmission of the previous model. Intelligent Stop and Go features across the range, with Michelin low rolling resistance tyres available on all models fitted with 15” and 16” wheels.

Prices for the i20 S 5 door 1.2 75PS 5 speed manual will start from £13,995. The new specification includes 7” display audio including DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear view camera, manual air conditioning, USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls, rear door speakers and automatic headlights. Remote central locking, electric front windows and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors are amongst the key specification carried over from the previous model.

From £15,495, the i20 SE 5 door 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual builds on the S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including a new design for the 15” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter function and electric rear windows. Trim additions include a leather steering wheel and gear knob. New i20 SE also introduces Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist. It is available with the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, with either a 5 speed manual transmission or the 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

Raising the specification further, the i20 Premium Nav 5 door starts at £16,245 for the 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual. Premium Nav trim includes new design 16” alloy wheels, dark grey front grille, LED rear lamps, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, climate control, privacy glass, power folding mirrors, 7” Touchscreen Navigation with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, automatic wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror and front centre arm rest. The New i20 Premium Nav is available with the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, with either a 5 speed manual transmission or the 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

The top of the range i20 Premium Nav SE 5 door enters the range at £17,295 for the 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual, adding smart key with push button engine start/stop, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel to the Premium Nav specification. New i20 Premium Nav SE is also available with the 1.0 T-GDi 120PS engine and a 6 speed manual transmission.

New i20 is available in a choice of 8 colours. Tomato Red – a new colour to the range – joins Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Clean Slate and Champion Blue – also new to the range – join existing colours Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Stardust Grey and Passion Red. These are all metallic or pearl paint finishes and cost £550.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “Alongside the i10, the i20 played a significant part in kick starting Hyundai’s growth, with over 125,000 i20’s sold in the UK since the first generation was launched in 2009. Whilst the small car segment has been a challenging place for all manufacturers over the past few years, we expect the New i20 to build on its predecessor’s solid and stable sales performance by offering customers the mix of connectivity, safety and efficiency that they demand”.

All New i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

New i20 Pricing

Model 5 Door Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % S 1.2 75PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 130 £13,995.00 £13,775.00 27% SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 126 £15,495.00 £15,275.00 26% SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 114 £16,395.00 £16,175.00 23% SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £17,645.00 £17,425.00 23% Premium Nav 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £16,245.00 £16,025.00 25% Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 115 £17,145.00 £16,925.00 24% Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £18,395.00 £18,175.00 23% Premium Nav SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £17,295.00 £17,075.00 26% Premium Nav SE T-GDi 120PS 5DR – 6 speed manual Petrol 118 £18,645.00 £18,425.00 24% Optional Extra Metallic / Pearl Paint £550.00

New i20 Specification

S SE Premium Nav Premium SE Nav ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 T-GDi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (100PS) – ● ● – 1.0 T-GDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission (120PS) – – – ● 1.0 T-GDi – 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (100PS) – ● ● – 1.2 MPi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (75PS) ● – – – 1.2 MPi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (84PS) – ● ● ● EXTERIOR 15″ Alloy Wheels – ● – – 15″ Steel Wheels with Wheel Trims ● – – – 16″ Alloy Wheels – – ● ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured – ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles and Mirrors – Body Coloured ● – – – Radiator Grille – Grey Dedicated Grille – – ● ● Side Body Moulding – Black – – ● ● Solid Paint ● ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect ● ● ● ● Interior Front Map Reading Light and Sunglasses Holder – ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Gear Knob – ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel – ● ● ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● ● Front Seats – Heated – – – ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● ● ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers ● – – – Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade – ● ● ● Air Conditioning – Manual ● ● – – Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – – ● ● Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen – – ● ● Daytime Running Lights – Halogen ● – – – Daytime Running Lights – LED – ● ● ● Fog Lights – Front – ● ● ● Halogen Projector Headlights with Static Front Cornering Function – ● ● ● High Beam Assist (HBA) – ● ● ● Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – – ● ● Rear Combination Lights – LED – – ● ● Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function ● ● ● ● Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide – – – ● Tinted Glass ● ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage – – ● ● Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors ● ● ● ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter – ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● – – Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function – – ● ● Electric Power Steering ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front ● – – – Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control – ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Passenger Seat ● ● ● ● Glove Compartment ● – – – Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function – ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – – – ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● ● Luggage Net – – ● ● One-touch Indicators ● ● ● ● Parcel Shelf ● ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear – – ● ● Parking Sensors – Rear – ● – – Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button – – – ● Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Tyre Repair Kit on 1.0 TGDi 100PS) – ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors – ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors ● – – – Tyre Repair Kit ● – – – Variable Height Boot Floor – – ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration ● ● – – Bluetooth® Connectivity ● ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters and 2 Front Door ● – – – Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear – ● ● ● Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls ● ● ● ● Supervision Instrument Cluster – – ● ● Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (7″) including Rear View Camera, Mapcare and LIVE Services – – ● ● Trip Computer ● ● ● ● USB and Aux Connections – Front ● ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) – ● ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● ● ● ● Deadlocks ● ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) – ● ● ● Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) ● ● ● ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● ● Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking ● ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear ● ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – ● ● ● Locking Wheel Nuts – ● ● ● Perimeter Alarm ● ● ● ● Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front ● ● ● ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear ● ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front – – ● ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● – – Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning – – ● ● Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) ● ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● ● Five Year Roadside Assistance ● ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● ●

New i20 Technical

ENGINE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 5 Speed Manual 5 Speed Manual 7 Speed DCT 5 Speed Manual 6 Speed Manual Euro Status EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp Type 3 Cylinder DOHC 4 Cylinder DOHC 3 Cylinder DOHC 4 Cylinder DOHC 3 Cylinder DOHC Valve 12 16 12 16 12 Displacement (cc) 998 1248 998 1248 998 Bore & Stroke (mm) 71.0 x 84.0 71.0 x 78.8 71.0 x 84.0 71.0 x 78.8 71.0 x 84.0 Compression Ratio 10 : 1 10.5 : 1 10 : 1 10.5 : 1 10 : 1 Max Power (PS/kW) 100 / 74 @ 4500 rpm 84 / 62 @ 6000 rpm 100 / 74 @ 4500 rpm 75 / 55 @ 4500 rpm 120 / 88 @ 6000 rpm Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 172 / 126.9 @ 1500 – 4000 rpm 122 / 90.0 @ 4000 rpm 172 / 126.9 @ 1500 – 4000 rpm 122 / 90.0 @ 4000 rpm 172 / 126.9 @ 1500 – 4000 rpm 0-62mph (seconds) 10.8 12.8 11.4 13.6 10.2 Top Speed (mph) 117 106 113 99 118 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Rear Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) STEERING System Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock 2.70 Turning Circle (metres) 10.2 BRAKE System ABS System Front Ventilated discs Rear Solid Disc (Drum for S) DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4035 Overall Width (mm)

(Exc Door Mirrors) 1734 Overall Width (mm)

(Inc Door Mirrors) 1880 Wheelbase (mm) 2570 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Kerb Weight (kg) 1065 980 1110 980 1070 Payload (kg) 535 600 540 600 570 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 1600 1580 1650 1580 1640 Max Tow Weight (kg)

Braked 1000 910 800 910 1110 Max Tow Weight (kg)

Unbraked 450 450 450 450 450 Gross Train Weight (kg) 2600 2490 2450 2490 2750 Noseweight (kg) 75 75 75 75 75 Max Roof Weight (kg) 70 70 70 70 70 Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) 50 50 50 50 50 S 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Front Tyre – – – 185/65 R15 – Rear Tyre – – – 185/65 R15 – Front Wheel – – – 6.0J x 15 (steel) – Real Wheel – – – 6.0J x 15 (steel) – Front Track – – – 1520 – Rear Track – – – 1519 – Overall Height (mm) – – – 1474 – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Up – – – 326 – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Down – – – 1042 – Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – 39.2 (7.2) – Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – 57.6 (4.9) – Combined MPG (l/100km) – – – 48.7 (5.8) – CO2 Emissions (g/km) – – – 130 – SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Front Tyre 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 – – Rear Tyre 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 – – Front Wheel 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) – – Real Wheel 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) – – Front Track 1520 1520 1520 – – Rear Track 1519 1519 1519 – – Overall Height (mm) 1474 1474 1474 – – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Up 326 301 301 – – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Down 1042 1017 1017 – – Urban MPG (l/100km) 48.7 (5.8) 41.5 (6.8) 50.4 (5.6) – – Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 62.8 (4.5) 60.1 (4.7) 61.4 (4.6) – – Combined MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 51.4 (5.5) 56.5 (5.0) – – CO2 Emissions (g/km) 114 126 114 – – Premium Nav 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Front Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 – – Rear Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 – – Front Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) – – Real Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) – – Front Track 1514 1514 1514 – – Rear Track 1513 1513 1513 – – Overall Height (mm) 1474 1474 1474 – – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Up 326 301 301 – – Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Down 1042 1017 1017 – – Urban MPG (l/100km) 48.7 (5.8) 41.5 (6.8) 50.4 (5.6) – – Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 62.8 (4.5) 58.9 (4.8) 61.4 (4.6) – – Combined MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 50.4 (5.6) 56.5 (5.0) – – CO2 Emissions (g/km) 115 127 114 – – Premium SE Nav 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Front Tyre – 195/55 R16 – – 195/55 R16 Rear Tyre – 195/55 R16 – – 195/55 R16 Front Wheel – 6.0J x 16 (alloy) – – 6.0J x 16 (alloy) Real Wheel – 6.0J x 16 (alloy) – – 6.0J x 16 (alloy) Front Track – 1514 – – 1514 Rear Track – 1513 – – 1513 Overall Height (mm) – 1474 – – 1474 Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Up – 301 – – 326 Luggage Capacity VDA

(litres) – Seats Down – 1017 – – 1042 Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – – 46.3 (6.1) Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – – 61.4 (4.6) Combined MPG (l/100km) – – – – 54.3 (5.2) CO2 Emissions (g/km) – 127 – – 118

