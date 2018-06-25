Home > News Releases > Hyundai Motor UK announces new i20 5 door pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK announces new i20 5 door pricing and specifications

June 25, 2018

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the New i20, which is on sale now.

New i20 introduces a number of new connectivity and safety features to the range as well as exterior updates which include the introduction of the Hyundai family’s Cascading Grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new front fog lamps and a new design tailgate with new tail lamps.

All New i20’s will now benefit as standard from a 7” display audio with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and automatic headlamps. In addition, the i20 5 door now features standard safety equipment such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist featuring on all models from the SE trim upwards.

Efficiency is improved with the introduction of a 7 speed dual clutch transmission on the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, which replaces the automatic transmission of the previous model. Intelligent Stop and Go features across the range, with Michelin low rolling resistance tyres available on all models fitted with 15” and 16” wheels.

Prices for the i20 S 5 door 1.2 75PS 5 speed manual will start from £13,995. The new specification includes 7” display audio including DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear view camera, manual air conditioning, USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls, rear door speakers and automatic headlights. Remote central locking, electric front windows and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors are amongst the key specification carried over from the previous model.

From £15,495, the i20 SE 5 door 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual builds on the S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including a new design for the 15” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter function and electric rear windows. Trim additions include a leather steering wheel and gear knob. New i20 SE also introduces Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist. It is available with the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, with either a 5 speed manual transmission or the 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

Raising the specification further, the i20 Premium Nav 5 door starts at £16,245 for the 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual. Premium Nav trim includes new design 16” alloy wheels, dark grey front grille, LED rear lamps, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, climate control, privacy glass, power folding mirrors, 7” Touchscreen Navigation with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, automatic wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror and front centre arm rest. The New i20 Premium Nav is available with the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, with either a 5 speed manual transmission or the 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

The top of the range i20 Premium Nav SE 5 door enters the range at £17,295 for the 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual, adding smart key with push button engine start/stop, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel to the Premium Nav specification. New i20 Premium Nav SE is also available with the 1.0 T-GDi 120PS engine and a 6 speed manual transmission.

New i20 is available in a choice of 8 colours. Tomato Red – a new colour to the range – joins Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Clean Slate and Champion Blue – also new to the range – join existing colours Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Stardust Grey and Passion Red. These are all metallic or pearl paint finishes and cost £550.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “Alongside the i10, the i20 played a significant part in kick starting Hyundai’s growth, with over 125,000 i20’s sold in the UK since the first generation was launched in 2009. Whilst the small car segment has been a challenging place for all manufacturers over the past few years, we expect the New i20 to build on its predecessor’s solid and stable sales performance by offering customers the mix of connectivity, safety and efficiency that they demand”.

All New i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

New i20 Pricing

Model

5 Door

 Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK %
S 1.2 75PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 130 £13,995.00 £13,775.00 27%
SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 126 £15,495.00 £15,275.00 26%
SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 114 £16,395.00 £16,175.00 23%
SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £17,645.00 £17,425.00 23%
Premium Nav 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £16,245.00 £16,025.00 25%
Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 115 £17,145.00 £16,925.00 24%
Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £18,395.00 £18,175.00 23%
Premium Nav SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £17,295.00 £17,075.00 26%
Premium Nav SE T-GDi 120PS 5DR – 6 speed manual Petrol 118 £18,645.00 £18,425.00 24%
Optional Extra
Metallic / Pearl Paint £550.00

New i20 Specification

S SE Premium Nav Premium SE Nav
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
1.0 T-GDi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (100PS)
1.0 T-GDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission (120PS)
1.0 T-GDi – 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (100PS)
1.2 MPi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (75PS)
1.2 MPi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (84PS)
EXTERIOR
15″ Alloy Wheels
15″ Steel Wheels with Wheel Trims
16″ Alloy Wheels
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
Exterior Door Handles and Mirrors – Body Coloured
Radiator Grille – Grey Dedicated Grille
Side Body Moulding – Black
Solid Paint
INTERIOR STYLING
Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect
Interior Front Map Reading Light and Sunglasses Holder
Leather Wrapped Gear Knob
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SEATING
Adjustable Head Restraints
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
Front Seats – Heated
Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)
Seat Trim – Cloth
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade
Air Conditioning – Manual
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen
Daytime Running Lights – Halogen
Daytime Running Lights – LED
Fog Lights – Front
Halogen Projector Headlights with Static Front Cornering Function
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment
Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate
Rear Combination Lights – LED
Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function
Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide
Tinted Glass
CONVENIENCE
12V Power Outlet in Front Console
Arm Rest – Front with Storage
Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors
Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function
Electric Power Steering
Electric Windows – Front
Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
Front Seat Back Pockets – Passenger Seat
Glove Compartment
Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function
Heated Steering Wheel
Luggage Hooks
Luggage Net
One-touch Indicators
Parcel Shelf
Parking Sensors – Front and Rear
Parking Sensors – Rear
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Tyre Repair Kit on 1.0 TGDi 100PS)
Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors
Tyre Repair Kit
Variable Height Boot Floor
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration
Bluetooth® Connectivity
Digital Clock
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
Radio – Digital DAB
Speakers – 2 Tweeters and 2 Front Door
Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
Supervision Instrument Cluster
Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (7″) including Rear View Camera, Mapcare and LIVE Services
Trip Computer
USB and Aux Connections – Front
SAFETY & SECURITY
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Central Locking – Remote Control
Childproof Rear Door Locks
Deadlocks
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Immobiliser
Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Locking Wheel Nuts
Perimeter Alarm
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front
Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
CUSTOMER OPTIONS
Metallic / Pearl Paint
WARRANTY
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
Five Year Roadside Assistance
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

New i20 Technical

ENGINE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
5 Speed Manual 5 Speed Manual 7 Speed DCT 5 Speed Manual 6 Speed Manual
Euro Status EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp EURO 6d Temp
Type 3 Cylinder DOHC 4 Cylinder DOHC 3 Cylinder DOHC 4 Cylinder DOHC 3 Cylinder DOHC
Valve 12 16 12 16 12
Displacement (cc) 998 1248 998 1248 998
Bore & Stroke (mm) 71.0 x 84.0 71.0 x 78.8 71.0 x 84.0 71.0 x 78.8 71.0 x 84.0
Compression Ratio 10 : 1 10.5 : 1 10 : 1 10.5 : 1 10 : 1
Max Power (PS/kW) 100 / 74 @ 4500 rpm 84 / 62 @ 6000 rpm 100 / 74 @ 4500 rpm 75 / 55 @ 4500 rpm 120 / 88 @ 6000 rpm
Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 172 / 126.9 @

1500 – 4000 rpm

 122 / 90.0 @

4000 rpm

 172 / 126.9 @

1500 – 4000 rpm

 122 / 90.0 @

4000 rpm

 172 / 126.9 @

1500 – 4000 rpm
0-62mph (seconds) 10.8 12.8 11.4 13.6 10.2
Top Speed (mph) 117 106 113 99 118
SUSPENSION
Front MacPherson Strut
Rear Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)
STEERING
System Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS)
Steering Wheel Lock to Lock 2.70
Turning Circle (metres) 10.2
BRAKE
System ABS System
Front Ventilated discs
Rear Solid Disc (Drum for S)
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length (mm) 4035
Overall Width (mm)
(Exc Door Mirrors)		 1734
Overall Width (mm)
(Inc Door Mirrors)		 1880
Wheelbase (mm) 2570
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
Kerb Weight (kg) 1065 980 1110 980 1070
Payload (kg) 535 600 540 600 570
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 1600 1580 1650 1580 1640
Max Tow Weight (kg)
Braked		 1000 910 800 910 1110
Max Tow Weight (kg)
Unbraked		 450 450 450 450 450
Gross Train Weight (kg) 2600 2490 2450 2490 2750
Noseweight (kg) 75 75 75 75 75
Max Roof Weight (kg) 70 70 70 70 70
Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) 50 50 50 50 50
S 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Wheel 6.0J x 15 (steel)
Real Wheel 6.0J x 15 (steel)
Front Track 1520
Rear Track 1519
Overall Height (mm) 1474
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Up		 326
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Down		 1042
Urban MPG (l/100km) 39.2 (7.2)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 57.6 (4.9)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 48.7 (5.8)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 130
SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
Front Tyre 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 185/65 R15
Front Wheel 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy)
Real Wheel 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy) 6.0J x 15 (alloy)
Front Track 1520 1520 1520
Rear Track 1519 1519 1519
Overall Height (mm) 1474 1474 1474
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Up		 326 301 301
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Down		 1042 1017 1017
Urban MPG (l/100km) 48.7 (5.8) 41.5 (6.8) 50.4 (5.6)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 62.8 (4.5) 60.1 (4.7) 61.4 (4.6)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 51.4 (5.5) 56.5 (5.0)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 114 126 114
Premium Nav 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
Front Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 195/55 R16
Front Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy)
Real Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy)
Front Track 1514 1514 1514
Rear Track 1513 1513 1513
Overall Height (mm) 1474 1474 1474
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Up		 326 301 301
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Down		 1042 1017 1017
Urban MPG (l/100km) 48.7 (5.8) 41.5 (6.8) 50.4 (5.6)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 62.8 (4.5) 58.9 (4.8) 61.4 (4.6)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 50.4 (5.6) 56.5 (5.0)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 115 127 114
Premium SE Nav 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 84PS 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 1.2 MPi 75PS 1.0 T-GDi 120PS
Front Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16 195/55 R16
Front Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy)
Real Wheel 6.0J x 16 (alloy) 6.0J x 16 (alloy)
Front Track 1514 1514
Rear Track 1513 1513
Overall Height (mm) 1474 1474
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Up		 301 326
Luggage Capacity VDA
(litres) – Seats Down		 1017 1042
Urban MPG (l/100km) 46.3 (6.1)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 61.4 (4.6)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 54.3 (5.2)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 127 118

-Ends-

About Hyundai Motor

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond. The company leads the Hyundai Motor Group, an innovative business structure capable of circulating resources from molten iron to finished cars. Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases and seven design & technical centres worldwide and in 2015 sold 4.96 million vehicles globally. With more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with localised models and strives to strengthen its leadership in clean technology, starting with the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered vehicle, ix35 Fuel Cell and IONIQ, the world’s first model with three electrified powertrains in a single body type.

About Hyundai Motor UK

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 21st to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold a record 92,510 vehicles. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers a full range of vehicles from the award-winning New Generation i10 city car through to the capable Santa Fe SUV and iLoad LCV. All passenger cars come with Hyundai’s industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at www.hyundai.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018