Hyundai Motor UK announces new generation Santa FE pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the New Generation Santa Fe, which goes on sale in the UK on 1 September.

New Generation Santa Fe introduces an array of new equipment, safety and powertrain features over the previous generation. This is combined with a fresh new exterior style that showcases the SUV design language initiated by KONA, including the introduction of the Hyundai family’s Cascading Grille and composite lamp design. The interior has also been completely re-designed to create a roomy space with a premium feel using soft touch materials throughout.

New Generation Santa Fe’s feature the 2.2 CRDi “R” engine, upgraded with the addition of both selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and lean NOx trap (LNT) to further reduce emissions in conjunction with the diesel particulate filter (DPF) system, whilst maintaining the 200PS / 440Nm output. It will be available with front wheel drive or 4WD drivetrains, with 6-speed manual transmission or an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new 8-speed automatic transmission, with enhanced drive mode logic, improves engine response and control when cornering – by suppressing upshifts over a set lateral G level – and engine braking control by raising the gearbox downshift RPM level when braking hard.

Four-wheel-drive models introduce HTRAC, an evolution of Hyundai’s “Torque on Demand” 4WD system. Whilst previously, front and rear torque distribution was controlled automatically, HTRAC offers the driver manual control over torque distribution with the introduction of three modes:

Drive Mode Torque distribution (front/rear) SPORT 65/35 ~ 50/50 COMFORT 80/20 ~ 65/35 ECO 100/0 ~ 80/20

The new system still allows the driver to manually select “4WD Lock”, which holds the torque delivery at 50/50 until road speed exceeds 19 mph, at which point the torque distribution is automatically controlled as required.

In terms of equipment, all New Generation Santa Fe benefits as standard from 7 seats, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, privacy glass, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, drivers’ seat height adjustment, leather steering wheel, automatic windscreen wipers, DAB radio with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Smart High Beam Assist.

Prices will start from £33,425 for the SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6-speed 2WDmanual which will be equipped with all of the above as standard as well as 17” alloys. Automatic variants will include Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Electric Parking Brake (EPB). The SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS is available with two drivetrain options a 6-speed 2WD manual, or 8-speed 2WD automatic transmission.

From £36,995, Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6-speed 2WD manual builds on the SE trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 18” alloy wheels, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, LED headlamps, heated steering wheel, electric front seats, leather seat facings and electrically operated tailgate. Premium specification also includes the KRELL sound system with 8” touch screen, 10 speaker sound system with navigation. Additional safety features include Rear Occupancy Alert, which alerts the driver to any occupants, including children or pets that may have been inadvertently left in the vehicle when the central locking is operated and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) on manual models and Blind Spot Detection with Brake Assist on automatic transmission models, which automatically counter steers by individual brake application if a collision situation is detected during a lane change manoeuvre.. The Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS is available with 4 drivetrain options: 6-speed 2WD manual, 8-speed 2WD automatic, 6-speed 4WD manual, or 8-speed 4WD automatic.

The top of the range Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8-speed automatic 2WD enters the range at £41,495 and adds 19” alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with drivers’ seat position memory function, and Head Up Display (HUD) which projects relevant information directly to the drivers line of sight. The HUD is projected directly onto the windshield, which lowers into the dashboard when not in use and is fully adjustable for both angle and height for optimum visibility for all drivers. Premium SE trim also introduces an around view monitor (automatic transmissions only) and is also available with an optional £300 Burgundy Pack which includes two tone burgundy and black leather seat facings, dashboard trim and a black suede headlining. The Premium SE is available with 2 drivetrain options; the 8 speed automatic in either 2WD or 4WD.

New Generation Santa Fe is available in a choice of 8 exterior colours; Pearl finishes: Phantom Black, White Cream, Lava Orange, Horizon Red and Stormy Sea and Metallic finishes: Typhoon Silver, Magnetic Force, Earthy Bronze and Rain Forest. Horizon Red is available to customers as a no cost option, whilst all other finishes are a £575 option.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “All new from the ground up, the New Generation Santa Fe represents a huge step change for the model. With a new exterior and interior design, elevated equipment levels and premium levels of refinement, the New Generation Santa Fe reasserts its position at the top of the Hyundai range.”

All New Generation Santa Fe models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

New Generation Santa Fe Pricing

Model 5 Door Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150* £33,425.00 £32,855.00* 35* SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £35,425.00 £34,540.00* 36* Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150 £36,995.00 £36,425.00 35 Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £38,795.00 £37,910.00* 36* Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 4WD Diesel 158 £38,995.00 £38,110.00 36 Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164* £40,795.00 £39,910.00* 37* Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157 £41,795.00 £40,610.00 36 Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164 £43,595.00 £42,410.00 37 Optional Extra Metallic / Pearl Paint £690.00 incl VAT Burgundy pack – Premium SE only £300.00 *figures TBC

New Generation Santa Fe Specification

Description SE Premium Premium SE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Automatic Transmission 2WD (200PS) ● ● ● 2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission 2WD (200PS) ● ● – 2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission 4WD (200PS) – ● – 2.2 CRDi – 8 Speed Automatic Transmission 4WD (200PS) – ● ● EXTERIOR SE Premium Premium SE 17″ Alloy Wheels ● – – 18″ Alloy Wheels – ● – 19″ Alloy Wheels – – ● Body Styling Accents – Dark Chrome* ● ● ● Body Styling Accents – Satin Chrome* ● ● ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● ● ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● – – Exterior Door Handles – Chrome Effect – ● ● Radiator Grille – Dark Chrome ● ● ● Radiator Grille Accent – Dark Chrome* ● ● ● Radiator Grille Accent – Satin Chrome* ● ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● Tyres – 17″ Han Kook ● – – Tyres – 18″ Kum Ho – ● – Tyres – 19″ Continental – – ● INTERIOR STYLING SE Premium Premium SE A/B/C Pillar Trim – Cloth – ● ● Door Centre Trim – Faux Leather – ● ● Faux Leather Wrapped Dashboard – ● ● Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob ● ● ● SEATING SE Premium Premium SE 7 Seats ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Memory Function – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) – ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) – ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments ● – – Front Seats – Heated – ● ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● ● ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated – ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding ● ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40), Sliding and Reclining ● ● ● Rear Seats (Third Row) – Split Folding (50/50) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● – – Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) – ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY SE Premium Premium SE Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone) ● ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror with Compass ● ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor and Follow Me Home Function ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● Cornering Lights – Static ● – – Door Mirrors Puddle Lights – ● ● Fog Lights – Halogen Front ● – – Fog Lights – LED Front – ● ● Fog Lights – LED Rear ● ● ● Headlights – Halogen Projector ● – – Headlights – LED – ● ● Headlights – Smart High Beam ● ● ● Interior Lights – Front, Rear and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate ● ● ● Rear Door Blinds – Manual – – ● Rear Lights – LED ● ● ● Rear Windscreen – Heated with Washer ● ● ● Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide – – ● CONVENIENCE SE Premium Premium SE 12V Power Outlets in Front, Rear Consoles and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage ● ● ● Arm Rest – Rear with Cup Holders ● ● ● Bottle Holders – Front & Rear Centre Consoles, Front and Rear Doors ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function (Automatic Transmission only) ● ● ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter (Manual Transmission only) ● ● – Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Folding ● ● ● Door Pockets – Front & Rear ● ● ● Drive Mode Select – (Automatic Transmission only) ● ● ● Electric Windows – Anti-Trap Mechanism (Front and Rear) ● ● ● Flex Steer – (Manual Transmission only) ● ● – Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● ● ● Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function ● ● ● Grab Handles (x3) ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● Luggage Cover ● ● ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● Luggage Net ● ● ● One-touch Indicators ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function (Automatic Transmission only) ● ● ● Parking Brake – Manual (Manual Transmission only) ● ● – Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● ● ● Parking System – Around View Monitor – – ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● Self Levelling Suspension ● ● ● Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function – ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button – ● ● Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Alloy) – ● ● Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Steel) ● – – Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder ● ● ● Sunglasses Holder ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT SE Premium Premium SE Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – – ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – RDS and Digital DAB ● – – Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● – – Speakers – KRELL Premium Audio – 10 Speaker System Including External Amplifier and Subwoofer – ● ● Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● Touchscreen Display Audio (7″) with Smart Device Integration ● – – Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and LIVE Services – ● ● USB – Centre Console ● ● ● USB – Rear ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY SE Premium Premium SE Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Alarm – Thatcham Category 1 ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB) ● ● ● Blind Spot Detection System (Manual Transmission Only) – ● – Blind Spot Detection System with Brake Assist (Auto Transmission Only) – ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Deadlocks ● ● ● Downhill Brake Control (DBC) ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only) ● ● ● Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) ● ● ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) – ● – Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with Brake Assist – – ● Rear Occupancy Alert ● ● ● Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front and Rear ● ● ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front, Rear & 3rd row ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front ● ● ● Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display ● ● ● WARRANTY SE Premium Premium SE 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Roadside Assistance ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates ● ● ●

New Generation Santa Fe Technical

Description 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 Speed Manual 2WD 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 Speed Automatic 2WD 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 Speed Manual 4WD 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 Speed Automatic 4WD ENGINE Euro Status EURO 6d Temp Type DOHC Valve 16 Displacement (cc) 2199 Bore & Stroke (mm) 85.4 x 96.0 Compression Ratio 16 Max Power (PS/kW) 200 / 147.1 @ 3800 rpm Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 440 / 324.5 @ 1750 – 2750 rpm 0-62mph (seconds) 9.4 9.3 9.5 9.4 Top Speed (mph) 127 127 127 127 SUSPENSION Front Macpherson Strut Type Rear Multi-Link Type STEERING System R-MDPS Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.53 Turning Circle (metres) 11.4 BRAKE System ABS and Front & Rear disc brake hydraulically operated by Dual Cross System Front Disc Rear Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4770 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors) 1890 Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors) – Wheelbase (mm) 2765 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) 1825 – 1950 1830 – 1955 1890 – 2015 1895 – 2020 Payload (kg) 579 – 704 579 – 704 573 – 698 574 – 699 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2529 2534 2588 2594 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 2500 2000 2500 2000 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 750 750 750 750 Gross Train Weight (kg) 5029 4534 5088 4594 Noseweight (kg) 100 100 100 100 Max Roof Weight (kg) 100 100 100 100 Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) – – – – SE Front Tyre 235/65 R17 – – Rear Tyre 235/65 R17 – – Front Wheel 7.0J X 17 (Alloy) – – Real Wheel 7.0J X 17 (Alloy) – – Front Track 1643 – – Rear Track 1652 – – Overall Height (mm) 1703 – – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 547 – – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1625 – – Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) – – – – Combined MPG (l/100km) – – – – CO2 Emissions (g/km) – – – – Premium Front Tyre 235/60 R18 Rear Tyre 235/60 R18 Front Wheel 7.5J X 18 (Alloy) Real Wheel 7.5J X 18 (Alloy) Front Track 1638 Rear Track 1647 Overall Height (mm) 1703 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 547 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1625 Urban MPG (l/100km) 40.4 (7.0) – 40.4 (7) – Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) – 56.5 (5) – Combined MPG (l/100km) 47.1 (6.0) – 47.1 (6) – CO2 Emissions (g/km) 150 – 158 – Premium SE Front Tyre – 235/55 R19 – 235/55 R19 Rear Tyre – 235/55 R19 – 235/55 R19 Front Wheel – 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) – 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) Real Wheel – 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) – 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) Front Track – 1635 – 1635 Rear Track – 1644 – 1644 Overall Height (mm) – 1703 – 1703 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up – 547 – 547 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down – 1625 – 1625 Urban MPG (l/100km) – 40.4 (7.0) – 40.4 (7) Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) – 56.5 (5.0) – 47.1 (6) Combined MPG (l/100km) – 47.1 (6.0) – 47.1 (6) CO2 Emissions (g/km) – 157 – 164 Off Road Ability Approach Angle (˚) 18.5 Ramp Over Brake Angle (˚) 15.7 Departure Angle (˚) 21.2 Minimum Ground Clearance (mm) 185

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.