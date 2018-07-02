Home > News Releases > Hyundai Motor UK announces new generation Santa FE pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK announces new generation Santa FE pricing and specifications

July 2, 2018

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the New Generation Santa Fe, which goes on sale in the UK on 1 September.

New Generation Santa Fe introduces an array of new equipment, safety and powertrain features over the previous generation.  This is combined with a fresh new exterior style that showcases the SUV design language initiated by KONA, including the introduction of the Hyundai family’s Cascading Grille and composite lamp design. The interior has also been completely re-designed to create a roomy space with a premium feel using soft touch materials throughout.

New Generation Santa Fe’s feature the 2.2 CRDi “R” engine, upgraded with the addition of both selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and lean NOx trap (LNT) to further reduce emissions in conjunction with the diesel particulate filter (DPF) system, whilst maintaining the 200PS / 440Nm output. It will be available with front wheel drive or 4WD drivetrains, with 6-speed manual transmission or an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new 8-speed automatic transmission, with enhanced drive mode logic, improves engine response and control when cornering – by suppressing upshifts over a set lateral G level – and engine braking control by raising the gearbox downshift RPM level when braking hard.

Four-wheel-drive models introduce HTRAC, an evolution of Hyundai’s “Torque on Demand” 4WD system. Whilst previously, front and rear torque distribution was controlled automatically, HTRAC offers the driver manual control over torque distribution with the introduction of three modes:

Drive Mode Torque distribution (front/rear)
SPORT 65/35 ~ 50/50
COMFORT 80/20 ~ 65/35
ECO 100/0 ~ 80/20

The new system still allows the driver to manually select “4WD Lock”, which holds the torque delivery at 50/50 until road speed exceeds 19 mph, at which point the torque distribution is automatically controlled as required.

In terms of equipment, all New Generation Santa Fe benefits as standard from 7 seats, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, privacy glass, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, drivers’ seat height adjustment, leather steering wheel, automatic windscreen wipers, DAB radio with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Smart High Beam Assist.

Prices will start from £33,425 for the SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6-speed 2WDmanual which will be equipped with all of the above as standard as well as 17” alloys. Automatic variants will include Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Electric Parking Brake (EPB). The SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS is available with two drivetrain options a 6-speed 2WD manual, or 8-speed 2WD automatic transmission.

From £36,995, Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6-speed 2WD manual builds on the SE trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 18” alloy wheels, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, LED headlamps, heated steering wheel, electric front seats, leather seat facings and electrically operated tailgate. Premium specification also includes the KRELL sound system with 8” touch screen, 10 speaker sound system with navigation. Additional safety features include Rear Occupancy Alert, which alerts the driver to any occupants, including children or pets that may have been inadvertently left in the vehicle when the central locking is operated and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) on manual models and Blind Spot Detection with Brake Assist on automatic transmission models, which automatically counter steers by individual brake application if a collision situation is detected during a lane change manoeuvre.. The Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS is available with 4 drivetrain options: 6-speed 2WD manual, 8-speed 2WD automatic, 6-speed 4WD manual, or 8-speed 4WD automatic.

The top of the range Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8-speed automatic 2WD enters the range at £41,495 and adds 19” alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with drivers’ seat position memory function, and Head Up Display (HUD) which projects relevant information directly to the drivers line of sight. The HUD is projected directly onto the windshield, which lowers into the dashboard when not in use and is fully adjustable for both angle and height for optimum visibility for all drivers. Premium SE trim also introduces an around view monitor (automatic transmissions only) and is also available with an optional £300 Burgundy Pack which includes two tone burgundy and black leather seat facings, dashboard trim and a black suede headlining. The Premium SE is available with 2 drivetrain options; the 8 speed automatic in either 2WD or 4WD.

New Generation Santa Fe is available in a choice of 8 exterior colours; Pearl finishes: Phantom Black, White Cream, Lava Orange, Horizon Red and Stormy Sea and Metallic finishes: Typhoon Silver, Magnetic Force, Earthy Bronze and Rain Forest. Horizon Red is available to customers as a no cost option, whilst all other finishes are a £575 option.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “All new from the ground up, the New Generation Santa Fe represents a huge step change for the model. With a new exterior and interior design, elevated equipment levels and premium levels of refinement, the New Generation Santa Fe reasserts its position at the top of the Hyundai range.”

All New Generation Santa Fe models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

New Generation Santa Fe Pricing

Model

5 Door

 Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK %
SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150* £33,425.00 £32,855.00* 35*
SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £35,425.00 £34,540.00* 36*
Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150 £36,995.00 £36,425.00 35
Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £38,795.00 £37,910.00* 36*
Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 4WD Diesel 158 £38,995.00 £38,110.00 36
Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164* £40,795.00 £39,910.00* 37*
Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157 £41,795.00 £40,610.00 36
Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164 £43,595.00 £42,410.00 37
Optional Extra
Metallic / Pearl Paint £690.00 incl VAT
Burgundy pack – Premium SE only     £300.00    
*figures TBC          

New Generation Santa Fe Specification

Description SE Premium Premium SE
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION      
2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Automatic Transmission 2WD (200PS)
2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission 2WD (200PS)
2.2 CRDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission 4WD (200PS)
2.2 CRDi – 8 Speed Automatic Transmission 4WD (200PS)
EXTERIOR SE Premium Premium SE
17″ Alloy Wheels
18″ Alloy Wheels
19″ Alloy Wheels
Body Styling Accents – Dark Chrome*
Body Styling Accents – Satin Chrome*
Bumpers – Body Coloured
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
Exterior Door Handles – Chrome Effect
Radiator Grille – Dark Chrome
Radiator Grille Accent – Dark Chrome*
Radiator Grille Accent – Satin Chrome*
Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light
Roof Rails
Tyres – 17″ Han Kook
Tyres – 18″ Kum Ho
Tyres – 19″ Continental
INTERIOR STYLING SE Premium Premium SE
A/B/C Pillar Trim – Cloth
Door Centre Trim – Faux Leather
Faux Leather Wrapped Dashboard
Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob
SEATING SE Premium Premium SE
7 Seats
Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)
Driver’s Seat Memory Function
Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments
Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)
Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments
Front Seats – Heated
Front Seats – Ventilated
Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)
Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Rear)
Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated
Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding
Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40), Sliding and Reclining
Rear Seats (Third Row) – Split Folding (50/50)
Seat Trim – Cloth
Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only)
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY SE Premium Premium SE
Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror with Compass
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor and Follow Me Home Function
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
Cornering Lights – Static
Door Mirrors Puddle Lights
Fog Lights – Halogen Front
Fog Lights – LED Front
Fog Lights – LED Rear
Headlights – Halogen Projector
Headlights – LED
Headlights – Smart High Beam
Interior Lights – Front, Rear and Luggage Compartment
Positioning Lights – LED
Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate
Rear Door Blinds – Manual
Rear Lights – LED
Rear Windscreen – Heated with Washer
Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide
CONVENIENCE SE Premium Premium SE
12V Power Outlets in Front, Rear Consoles and Luggage Compartment
Arm Rest –  Front with Storage
Arm Rest –  Rear with Cup Holders
Bottle Holders – Front & Rear Centre Consoles, Front and Rear Doors
Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function (Automatic Transmission only)
Cruise Control with Speed Limiter (Manual Transmission only)
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated
Door Mirrors – Electric Folding
Door Pockets – Front & Rear
Drive Mode Select – (Automatic Transmission only)
Electric Windows – Anti-Trap Mechanism (Front and Rear)
Flex Steer – (Manual Transmission only)
Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat
Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function
Grab Handles (x3)
Heated Steering Wheel
Luggage Cover
Luggage Hooks
Luggage Net
One-touch Indicators
Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function (Automatic Transmission only)
Parking Brake – Manual (Manual Transmission only)
Parking Sensors – Front and Rear
Parking System – Around View Monitor
Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System
Self Levelling Suspension
Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Alloy)
Spare Wheel – Temporary Space Saver (Steel)
Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder
Sunglasses Holder
Trailer Wiring Package
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT SE Premium Premium SE
Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition
Head Up Display (HUD)
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
Radio – RDS and Digital DAB
Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear
Speakers – KRELL Premium Audio – 10 Speaker System Including External Amplifier and Subwoofer
Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls
Touchscreen Display Audio (7″) with Smart Device Integration
Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and LIVE Services
USB – Centre Console
USB – Rear
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
SAFETY & SECURITY SE Premium Premium SE
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags
Alarm – Thatcham Category 1
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB)
Blind Spot Detection System (Manual Transmission Only)
Blind Spot Detection System with Brake Assist (Auto Transmission Only)
Central Locking – Remote Control
Deadlocks
Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only)
Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS)
Locking Wheel Nuts
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with Brake Assist
Rear Occupancy Alert
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front and Rear
Seatbelt Reminder – Front, Rear & 3rd row
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front
Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display
WARRANTY SE Premium Premium SE
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
Roadside Assistance
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates

New Generation Santa Fe Technical

Description 2.2 CRDi 200PS

6 Speed Manual 2WD

 2.2 CRDi 200PS

8 Speed Automatic 2WD

 2.2 CRDi 200PS

 6 Speed Manual 4WD

 2.2 CRDi 200PS

8 Speed Automatic 4WD
ENGINE
Euro Status EURO 6d Temp
Type DOHC
Valve 16
Displacement (cc) 2199
Bore & Stroke (mm) 85.4 x 96.0
Compression Ratio 16
Max Power (PS/kW) 200 / 147.1 @ 3800 rpm
Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 440 / 324.5 @ 1750 – 2750 rpm
0-62mph (seconds) 9.4 9.3 9.5 9.4
Top Speed (mph) 127 127 127 127
SUSPENSION
Front Macpherson Strut Type
Rear Multi-Link Type
STEERING
System R-MDPS
Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.53
Turning Circle (metres) 11.4
BRAKE
System ABS and Front & Rear disc brake hydraulically operated by Dual Cross System
Front Disc
Rear Disc
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length (mm) 4770
Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors) 1890
Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors)
Wheelbase (mm) 2765
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
Kerb Weight (kg) 1825 – 1950 1830 – 1955 1890 – 2015 1895 – 2020
Payload (kg) 579 – 704 579 – 704 573 – 698 574 – 699
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2529 2534 2588 2594
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 2500 2000 2500 2000
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 750 750 750 750
Gross Train Weight (kg) 5029 4534 5088 4594
Noseweight (kg) 100 100 100 100
Max Roof Weight (kg) 100 100 100 100
Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)
SE
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Wheel 7.0J X 17 (Alloy)
Real Wheel 7.0J X 17 (Alloy)
Front Track 1643
Rear Track 1652
Overall Height (mm) 1703
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 547
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1625
Urban MPG (l/100km)  
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km)
Combined MPG (l/100km)
CO2 Emissions (g/km)
Premium
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Wheel 7.5J X 18 (Alloy)
Real Wheel 7.5J X 18 (Alloy)
Front Track 1638
Rear Track 1647
Overall Height (mm) 1703
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 547
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1625
Urban MPG (l/100km) 40.4 (7.0) 40.4 (7)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 56.5 (5)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 47.1 (6.0) 47.1 (6)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 150 158
Premium SE
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 235/55 R19
Front Wheel 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) 8.0J X 19 (Alloy)
Real Wheel 8.0J X 19 (Alloy) 8.0J X 19 (Alloy)
Front Track 1635 1635
Rear Track 1644 1644
Overall Height (mm) 1703 1703
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 547 547
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1625 1625
Urban MPG (l/100km) 40.4 (7.0) 40.4 (7)
Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 56.5 (5.0) 47.1 (6)
Combined MPG (l/100km) 47.1 (6.0) 47.1 (6)
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 157 164
Off Road Ability
Approach Angle (˚) 18.5
Ramp Over Brake Angle (˚) 15.7
Departure Angle (˚) 21.2
Minimum Ground Clearance (mm) 185
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
