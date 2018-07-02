Hyundai Motor UK announces Kona diesel pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA 1.6 CRDi, which is available to order with immediate effect.

The KONA 1.6 CRDi offers the same high level of standard safety equipment as other KONA petrol models, with Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control featuring on all trim levels, with Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition available as an option. High levels of standard technology and connectivity equipment also feature with all models of KONA benefitting from DAB and Bluetooth regardless of trim level.

The newly developed 1.6 CRDi U3 engine is the latest Euro 6d TEMP compliant unit, with a state of the art exhaust gas purification system using AdBlue selective catalyst reduction (SCR) alongside lean NOx (LNT) and existing diesel particulate filter (DPF), to deliver CO 2 as low as 111g/km minimise N 2 emissions as well as offering optimised fuel consumption. Customers are offered a choice of two drivetrains on all specifications of KONA diesel, the 115PS 6 speed manual 2WD or 136PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) 2WD.

Prices will start from £19,750 for the KONA SE 1.6 CRDi 115PS 6 speed manual, with external features including 17” alloy wheels, body coloured bumpers, door handles and wing mirrors, as well as rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light. Interior equipment includes cloth seats with driver’s seat height adjustment and 60/40 split folding rear seat. SE trim level also features manual air conditioning, automatic headlamps with LED positioning lamps and LED daytime running lamps. Convenience features on SE trim include standard cruise control with speed limiter, electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors and electric front and rear windows. DAB and Bluetooth connectivity including smart device integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ features as standard throughout the KONA range, with the SE featuring a 7” LCD centre console display, 6 speakers, USB and AUX connections and steering wheel controls for audio, telephone and cruise control operation. A drivers supervision instrument cluster with 3.5” LCD multifunction screen and a parking system including rear parking sensors and rear camera, rounds off the KONA SE trim level.

The KONA Premium 1.6 CRDi 115PS manual 2WD at £21,050 continues with SE specification, with external changes including 18” alloy wheels, chrome surround to the black front grille, Anthracite finished side body garnish, and silver rear skid plate and side body mouldings. Premium trim also introduces climate control with automatic defog function, automatically dimming rear view mirror, automatic windscreen wipers and solar glass to the front windows and windscreen, with privacy glass to the rear windows and tailgate glass. Convenience features at this specification adds Smart Key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button and back storage pockets to both driver and passenger seats and luggage storage net. KONA Premium also sees the introduction of the high end KRELL premium audio system, including an 8 speaker system with external amplifier and subwoofer. The KRELL system is controlled via an 8” touchscreen centre console display with satellite navigation and LIVE services, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. A wireless phone charging pad also features.

At the top of the diesel range, the KONA Premium SE 1.6 CRDi 115PS 2WD at £23,450, builds on the already comprehensive Premium specification by adding leather seat facings, with electrically adjustable drivers and passenger seats, which also both offer seat heating and ventilation. Further convenience additions for Premium SE specifications include heated steering wheel, rear centre arm rest, power folding door mirrors and front parking sensors. Premium SE specification also includes the Head Up Display (HUD) which projects relevant information directly to the drivers line of sight. The HUD is projected onto a screen, which lowers into the dashboard when not in use and is fully adjustable for both angle and height for optimum visibility for all drivers. Displayed information is customisable with options to include key information on speed, navigation, fuel levels, warning functions such as Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keeping Assist, as well as information on telephone connectivity and audio.

KONA diesel is available in a choice of 8 external colours, Galactic Grey, a no cost option, and Chalk White, Lake Silver, Blue Lagoon, Acid Yellow, Pulse Red, Tangerine Comet and Phantom Black, all metallic or pearl finishes, a £565 option. The KONA range is also available with an optional £420 two tone roof on Premium and Premium SE models.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said, “KONA has proved an immediate success, with over 4000 vehicles sold in only 8 months. With the introduction of additional powertrains including electric and clean diesel technology, we expect this demand to strengthen even further. Whilst in general the market is reported to be moving away from diesel in the long term, our customer feedback shows that there is still a current demand for efficient and clean diesel engines, a demand that KONA diesel will be perfectly placed to satisfy.”

All KONA models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

KONA Pricing and Options

Model Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 111 G £19,750.00 £19,490.00 27 SE 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £21,050.00 £20,790.00 27 Premium 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 112 G £21,050.00 £20,790.00 27 Premium 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £22,350.00 £22,090.00 27 Premium SE 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 112 G £23,450.00 £23,190.00 27 Premium SE 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £24,750.00 £24,490.00 27 Optional Extra

Retail Sunroof – Electric Tilt and Slide (single tone roof only) Premium SE £420 Metallic / Pearl Paint SE, Premium, Premium SE £565 Safety Pack – Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB) SE, Premium, Premium SE £235 Two Tone Roof Premium, Premium SE £420

KONA diesel is supplied on a sold order basis.

KONA Specification

Description SE Premium Premium SE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.6 CRDi Diesel – 6 Speed Manual Transmission (115PS) ● ● ● 1.6 CRDi Diesel – 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (136PS) ● ● ● EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● – – 18″ Alloy Wheels – ● ● Body Garnish – Painted Anthracite – ● ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Radiator Grille – Black ● – – Radiator Grille – Black with Chrome Surround – ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● Skid Plate Rear – Silver – ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Door Scuff – Standard Plate ● ● ● Interior Door Handles – Black Gloss (Pulse Red and Acid Yellow Only) – – ● Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob ● ● ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● – Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Front Seats – Heated – – ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● ● – Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control – ● ● Air Conditioning – Manual ● – – Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● Fog Lights – Front ● ● ● Headlights – Halogen ● ● ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● Interior Light – Centre ● ● ● Interior Light – Front ● ● ● Interior Light – Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – ● ● Rear Lights – Halogen ● ● ● Solar Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen with Shade Band – ● ● Tinted Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen with Shade Band ● – – Windscreen Auto Defog Function – ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlets in Front Console ● ● ● Arm Rest – Rear Centre – – ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Power Folding – – ● Electric Windows – Anti-Trap Mechanism (Driver) ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear ● ● ● Electric Windows – One Touch Controls (Driver) ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat – ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – – ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● Luggage Net – ● ● Luggage Under Tray ● ● ● Parcel Shelf ● ● ● Parking Brake – Manual ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front – – ● Parking Sensors – Rear ● ● ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button – ● ● Spare Wheel – Emergency Space Saver (Steel) ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated ● ● ● Sunglasses Holder ● ● ● Trailer Wiring package – Full System: wiring & enlarged cooling fan (Diesel only) ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package (Petrol only) ● ● ● Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Bluetooth® Connectivity ● ● ● Centre Console Display – 7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration ● – – Centre Console Display – 8″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation + Mapcare + LIVE Services – ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with Mono LCD Display (3.5″) ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – – ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – RDS and Digital DAB ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● – – Speakers – KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker System Including External Amplifier and Subwoofer – ● ● Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● USB and AUX Connections – Front ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Alarm and Immobiliser ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Blind Spot Detection (BSD) – – ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Downhill Brake Control (DBC) ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) – – ● Seatbelt – Fixed 3 Point for Second Row Centre Passenger Seat ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ Safety Pack – Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB) □ □ □ Sunroof – Electric Tilt and Slide (single tone roof only) – – □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Roadside Assistance Package ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ●

KONA Technical

Description 1.6 CRDi 115PS 1.6 CRDi 136PS ENGINE 6 Speed Manual 2WD 7 Speed DCT 2WD Euro Status EURO 6d Temp Type 4 Cylinder DOHC Valve 16 Displacement (cc) 1598 Bore & Stroke (mm) 77 x 85.8 Compression Ratio 15.9 : 1 Max Power (PS/kW) 115 / 84.6 @ 4000 rpm (PS/kW) 136 / 100 @ 4000 rpm (PS/kW) Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 280 / 206.5 @ 1500 – 2750 rpm (Nm/lbs ft) 320 / 236 @ 1750 – 2250 rpm (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 10.7 10.2 Top Speed (mph) 114 119 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Type Rear Coupled Torsion Beam Axle STEERING System Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.5 Turning Circle (metres) 10.6 BRAKE System Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD Front Ventilated Disc Rear Solid Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4165 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors) 1800 Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors) 2070 Wheelbase (mm) 2600 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) 1318 1342 Payload (kg) 532 538 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 1850 1880 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 1250 600 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 600 1250 Gross Train Weight (kg) 3100 3130 Noseweight (kg) 80 80 Max Roof Weight (kg) 80 80 Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) 50 50 SE Front Tyre 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Front Track 1563 Rear Track 1572 Overall Height (mm) 1565 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 334 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1116 Urban MPG (l/100km) 57.6 (4.9) 60.1 (4.9) Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 72.4 (3.9) 67.3 (4.2) Combined MPG (l/100km) 67.3 (4.2) 64.2 (4.4) CO2 Emissions (g/km) 111 114 Premium Front Tyre 235/45 R18 Rear Tyre 235/45 R18 Front Wheel 7.5J x18 Real Wheel 7.5J x18 Front Track 1559 Rear Track 1568 Overall Height (mm) 1565 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 334 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1116 Urban MPG (l/100km) 57.6 (4.9) 60.1 (4.7) Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 72.4 (3.9) 67.3 (4.2) Combined MPG (l/100km) 67.3 (4.2) 64.2 (4.4) CO2 Emissions (g/km) 112 114 Premium SE Front Tyre 235/45 R18 Rear Tyre 235/45 R18 Front Wheel 7.5J x18 Real Wheel 7.5J x18 Front Track 1559 Rear Track 1568 Overall Height (mm) 1565 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 334 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1116 Urban MPG (l/100km) 57.6 (4.9) 60.1 (4.7) Extra Urban MPG (l/100km) 72.4 (3.9) 67.3 (4.2) Combined MPG (l/100km) 67.3 (4.2) 64.2 (4.4) CO2 Emissions (g/km) 112 114

