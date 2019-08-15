Hyundai Motor to present the next stage of STYLE SET FREE at IAA 2019

Hyundai Motor will provide a glimpse into the future of mobility at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show, which takes place from 10 to 22 September.

The Korean Automaker will showcase its full electric design concept which visualises its future EV design direction. Meanwhile, the brand will also give a public world premiere to the All-New i10 and Hyundai Motorsport will unveil its first ever electric racing car.

The cars of tomorrow will become individualised living spaces. At this year’s IAA, Hyundai Motor will illustrate its personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner STYLE SET FREE. Hyundai foresees that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes to better reflect their lifestyles. It also envisions that cars’ interiors will be more customisable during their lifecycle.

Hyundai presented the first steps of STYLE SET FREE earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas and at Milan Design Week. At the 2019 IAA, the brand will reveal the next stage of its future mobility vision by revealing its full electric concept car, which will demonstrate how Hyundai is rethinking mobility.

In addition to the concept car, Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to illustrate STYLE SET FREE. These include My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, which offers a personalised in-car customer experience.

“With the first full electrified concept integrating STYLE SET FREE, as well as our first ever electrified race car, we are proud that Hyundai is once again showing a glimpse into the future of driving, while other manufacturers are still talking about it. Meanwhile, we are also excited to present the All-New i10 which, thanks to a range of connectivity and safety features, will become the next success factor for Hyundai in Europe.”” Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

Hyundai to tease electrified future of motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG) recently teased its first-ever electric racing car, designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. HMSG will exclusively unveil the vehicle at the 2019 IAA on the first press day. It will herald a new era of motorsport for the company.

Hyundai’s exciting new model will take its place in the electrified future of motorsport. At the same time, it will underline the company’s high-performance capabilities, green technology credentials and unwavering passion for motorsport.

SOURCE: Hyundai