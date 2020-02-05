Hyundai Motor teases new design for the all-new i20

Hyundai Motor has teased the all-new i20, indicating that it will feature a completely new design and that it will be the first car in Europe to carry Hyundai’s new design language: ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

Sensuous Sportiness is characterised by the harmony between four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The purpose of this design direction is to bring instinctive beauty to Hyundai vehicles, creating emotional value and giving them a distinctive look.

The preview images show that the all-new i20 will have a more sporty and dynamic look. The cascading grille in the front running horizontally to the sides results in the characteristic wide and low body. Also the unique lighting signature underlines the width and the stance of the all-new i20. The bold character line on the side of the body emphasizes the car’s sporty proportions and agility. The rear is complemented with a horizontal tail lamp design which is seamlessly connected with the rear glass.

The horizontal blades covering the dashboard are a real icon of the all-new i20 interior. The slick treatment emphasises the width of the front fascia and neatly disguises the air vents. To further enhance the elegance and the aesthetics of the interior, the new digital cluster and the main centre fascia have been combined together and feature two 10.25-inch screens.

The all-new i20 will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020. More details will be released in the near future.

SOURCE: Hyundai