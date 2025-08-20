Hyundai Motor showcases hydrogen mobility vision and ‘the all-new NEXO’ at ESWC 2025

Hyundai Motor showcases its hydrogen mobility vision at the world’s largest economics congress, featuring the all-new NEXO FCEV

Hyundai Motor Company is participating in the 13th World Congress of the Econometric Society (ESWC 2025), held at COEX in Seoul, to present its comprehensive hydrogen vision and exhibit the all-new NEXO fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

At this global gathering of economic leaders, Hyundai Motor emphasizes hydrogen’s pivotal role in the sustainable energy transition. Through Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO, the company is showcasing advanced hydrogen production technologies and pilot projects, reinforcing its commitment to building a robust hydrogen ecosystem.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is the all-new NEXO FCEV, marking its first full redesign in seven years. Featuring the Art of Steel design philosophy and signature ‘HTWO’ Lamps, the vehicle offers a targeted driving range of over 700 kilometers and a total system output of 190 kW. Enhanced safety systems and sustainable interior materials further underscore Hyundai Motor’s leadership in hydrogen mobility.

The exhibition also features visual content that illustrates the Group’s vision for a sustainable hydrogen society, as well as broader hydrogen industry applications. Attendees explored advanced technologies such as the biogas-based hydrogen extraction system at the waste-to-hydrogen plant in Chungju and the electrolysis-based hydrogen production facility in Buan.

Hyundai Motor is also presenting its hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles—including the XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck and the Elec City and Universe Fuel Cell buses—demonstrating the company’s advancements in establishing a comprehensive hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

The World Congress of the Econometric Society, held every five years, is recognized as the largest international academic conference in economics. This year, as Korea hosts the event, Hyundai Motor highlighted how its hydrogen technologies and mobility solutions contribute to global efforts for a sustainable future.

Hyundai Motor Group accelerates the transitions to a hydrogen society through its dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO. Leveraging its comprehensive capabilities across the hydrogen value chain—from production and storage to utilization—HTWO is evolving into an open platform that fosters collaboration, investment, and partnerships, strengthening the Group’s role in establishing a sustainable hydrogen economy.

SOURCE: Hyundai