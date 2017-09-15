Hyundai Motor scoops sixth top fleet award of the year

A panel of fleet industry experts has named the Hyundai IONIQ as the ‘Best Green Car’ for businesses. Judges of the 2017 BusinessCar Awards recognised the fleet-significance of its electrified powertrain choices, as well as its impressively low running costs.

The Hyundai IONIQ is unique in offering separate hybrid, full electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains within one body type. It enables business car decision-makers to specify the IONIQ that best meets the needs of their drivers, depending on travel frequency and distances typically covered.

Debbie Wood, BusinessCar’s editor, said: “The Ioniq is a great all-round car, and offers the level of choice and flexibility fleet managers are looking for in a low-emission vehicle. Its variety of powertrain choices alongside those stylish looks and generous equipment levels made it a big hit with our judges this year and the clear winner in the Green Car category.”

The capabilities of the zero-emission IONIQ Electric are perfect for fleets focused on their carbon footprint or the lowest BIK rates for users. Alternatively, buyers can opt for the perfect mix of electric and petrol-power with the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, which offers ultra-low CO 2 emissions of just 26g/km and a BIK rate of just 9% for 2017/18. Completing the line-up of powertrain choices in 2017 is the IONIQ Hybrid, boasting up to 700 miles range and CO 2 ­ emissions as low as 79g/km.

Hyundai Motor’s Fleet team worked hard to ensure the IONIQ is as competitive as possible for businesses. The IONIQ Electric is best-in-class for service, maintenance and repair costs, with the lowest prices at both the 3yr/30,000-mile and 5yr/50,000-mile points. Vehicle benefit tax for the pure-electric model is just 7%, which means the cost for company car users starts from £405 per year – just £33.75 per month.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK, said, “We endeavour to deliver the most compelling packages for businesses across our innovative and efficient model range, so this latest accolade is welcome recognition of our efforts. The IONIQ’s choice of three electrified powertrains is a world first for fleet decision-makers, so we’re proud to see it lauded by a panel of industry experts.”

The innovative use of ecologically sensitive materials in IONIQ’s cabin adds to its green credentials for environmentally-conscious fleets. For example, powdered wood and volcanic stone is combined with recycled plastic for the interior door covers, providing the same quality appearance as conventional oil-based plastics.

Hyundai Motor has enhanced its fleet offering substantially in recent years, with product innovations, process improvements, and a high level of customer service central to its success. The latest award is the company’s sixth fleet industry gong for 2017. This year’s previous accolades include the ‘Green Manufacturer of the Year’ title at the Fleet NewsAwards; the ‘Best SME Aftersales Programme’ award from Business Car Manager; and the ‘Best City Car’ award for the i10 in the Fleet World Honours.

