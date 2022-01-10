Hyundai Motor reveals global CSV project ‘Continue’

Continue’ demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainable future with a focus on Earth, Mobility, and Hope

Hyundai Motor Company today announced ‘Continue’ as the overarching project to encompass all of the company’s global CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities. ‘Continue’ conveys Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment toward sustainable future, as demonstrated by the infinity logo.

The three key areas of focus under ‘Continue’ will be Earth, Mobility, and Hope.

‘Earth’ activities address local environmental issues in different areas, including ghost net removing and upcycling resources in Europe, and rainforest restoration in Latin America.

‘Mobility’ activities will promote safety and convenience through rehabilitation support for traffic accident patients using a virtual driving simulator and a safety program for school vehicles using big data technology.

‘Hope’ activities aim to support the growth of future generations through programs such as ‘Hope on Wheels’ in North America to raise awareness of childhood cancer, and ‘H-Mobility Class’ in Korea which fosters youth talent in the areas of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving.

Hyundai Motor also revealed a promotional video, ‘Continue – The Journey of PET’ on its official YouTube Channel. The video sheds light on marine plastic pollution and depicts the journey of a plastic bottle waste retrieved after decades of floating in the sea to be used as eco-friendly material for vehicles through the process of upcycling. The video features anthropomorphic storytelling and animation to better engage with Millennials and Generation Z.

Hyundai Motor has been carrying out various environment-focused CSV activities with a commitment to foster a sustainable future. Last year, the company partnered with Healthy Seas, an NGO in the Netherlands, to collect 78 tons of ghost nets and marine litter that were upcycled into sustainable products, such as the floormats in the IONIQ 5 that was sold in Europe.

SOURCE: Hyundai