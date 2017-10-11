Hyundai Motor reports September 2017 global sales

Hyundai Motor’s sales for September 2017 total 400,995 units, increase of 3.5% YoY

Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea’s largest automaker, today announced its global sales results for September 2017, recording a total of 400,995 units sold.

Overseas sales decreased by 1.3% year-over-year, posting 341,281 units despite a 45.8% increase in domestic production exports. The decrease was mainly due to ongoing weak sales pace in the Chinese market.

Domestic market sales increased by 43.7% compared to the previous year, recording 59,714 units sold. Sales were up in part due to the timing difference of the Chuseok holiday (which fell in September last year compared to October this year) and labor issues in Korea.

Hyundai Motor plans to overcome sluggish global demands and rising uncertainties in both emerging and developed markets, by strengthening its product line-up through the roll out of various new products in the coming months while increasing SUV supply to meet increasing market demand.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Hyundai Motor currently has overseas plants in Brazil, China, the Czech Republic, India, Russia, Turkey and the U.S.

2. Domestic Production relate to the vehicles produced in Korea for the overseas markets.

3. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while Overseas Sales(Global Sales excluding Korea) is based on shipments.

4. Sales result includes entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor

