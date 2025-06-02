Hyundai Motor reports May 2025 global sales

May 2025 global sales totaled 351,174 units, a decrease of 1.7% Y/y

Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales of 351,174 units in May 2025, a 1.7 percent year-over-year decrease.

The company sold 292,208 units outside of Korea, a 0.9 percent decrease compared to May 2024.

In Korea, Hyundai Motor sold 58,966 units in May, a decrease of 5.2 percent compared to the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor SUV models collectively sold 23,232 units in the Korean market, while the Genesis luxury brand sold 9,517 units.

Hyundai Motor will respond flexibly and with agility to the changing global market environment through local production and sales optimization. The company will particularly focus on maintaining its sales volume of hybrid models, while introducing new models to sustain sales growth momentum.

Global sales – May 2025

Region May. ’25 May. ’24 Y/y Change Apr. ’25 M/M Change 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YTD Change Korea 58,966 62,200 -5.2% 67,510 -12.7% 292,836 285,900 2.4% Outside of Korea 292,208 294,899 -0.9% 286,254 2.1% 1,413,252 1,424,378 -0.8% Global 351,174 357,099 -1.7% 353,764 -0.7% 1,706,088 1,710,278 -0.2%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in South Korea are based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding South Korea) are based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.

SOURCE: Hyundai