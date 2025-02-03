Hyundai Motor reports January 2025 global sales

Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales of 310,399 units in January 2025, a 2.3 percent year-over-year decline as robust sales in North America helped offset lower production in Korea.

In January, sales outside South Korea decreased by 1.4 percent, to 264,345 units. Solid demand for the brand helped the company achieve strong sales performance in North America. Hyundai Motor America saw robust demand continue in the first month of 2025, achieving record U.S. January retail sales of 54,503 units, a 15% jump compared to the same month last year.

Sales in South Korea decreased by 7.5 percent last month compared with the same month last year, amounting to 46,054 units. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction in the number of business days in January due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hyundai Motor’s SUV models collectively sold 14,836 units in the domestic market, while the Genesis luxury brand sold 8,824 units.

Hyundai Motor plans to proactively enhance its risk management capabilities, strengthening its global sales and production capabilities. The company is steadfast in solidifying its position as a top-tier brand trusted by global customers through the introduction of hybrid and EV models in the global market.

In 2025, Hyundai Motor is aiming to achieve global sales of more than 4.17 million units, including its Genesis luxury brand. The company will optimize its product portfolio and vehicle supply management for each region.

Sales Results (Units)

Region Jan. ’25 Jan. ’24 Y/y Change Dec. ’24 M/M Change 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YTD Change Korea 46,054 49,810 -7.5% 61,323 -24.9% 46,054 49,810 -7.5% Outside of Korea 264,345 268,013 -1.4% 268,967 -1.7% 264,345 268,013 -1.4% Global 310,399 317,823 -2.3% 330,290 -6.0% 310,399 317,823 -2.3%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.

SOURCE: Hyundai