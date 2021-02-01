Hyundai Motor reports January 2021 global sales

Hyundai Motor Company today announced its 2021 January global sales of 319,959 units, a 1.6 percent increase from a year earlier. Sales momentum is gradually recovering.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea increased 25 percent year-over-year to 59,501 units led by Grandeur sedan, Elantra sedan and all-new Tucson SUV. Sales in January 2020 were affected by fewer working days as Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year. Sales of Genesis luxury brand, including G80 sedan and GV70 SUV, nearly quadrupled to 11,497 units from 3,000 units a year earlier.

Overseas Sales

In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai recorded sales of 260,458 units, 2.5 percent down from a year earlier. Although the global economic slowed down from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, sales in major regions, including the Americas, Asia Pacific and Russia, are gradually improving.

Hyundai will focus on sales recovery to achieve its annual global sales target, 4.16 million units. In line with this goal, the company is implementing various measures to take care of its customers and to offer the world’s best products to meet their needs. In particular, the company is preparing the global launch of IONIQ 5, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Subject January ’21 January ’20 Y/Y Change December 20 M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 59,501 47,591 25.0% 68,486 -13.1% 59,501 47,591 25.0% Overseas Sales 260,458 267,234 -2.5% 306,707 -15.1% 260,458 267,234 -2.5% Global Sales 319,959 314,825 1.6% 375,193 -14.7% 319,959 314,825 1.6%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

SOURCE: Hyundai