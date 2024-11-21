Hyundai Motor redefines EV mobility with Ioniq 9 electric SUV: Big on space – bigger on innovation

Hyundai Motor tops its acclaimed Ioniq lineup with new three-row, all-electric SUV, blending superior space, unique design and advanced EV technology

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled Ioniq 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses cutting-edge design and innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Ioniq 9 was unveiled at the iconic Goldstein House in LA, a celebrated example of mid-century modern architecture. This unique venue reflects Hyundai Motor’s vision of positioning its Ioniq lineup as a symbol of innovation and progress in the EV market, underscoring its leadership in electrification and the company’s target to offer a full lineup of 23 EV models by 2030. Following Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, both triple winners at the World Car of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Ioniq 9 will build on this legacy of electrification excellence.

The World Premiere event opened with a keynote speech by José Muñoz, the President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. Following the unveiling of Ioniq 9, the event featured a terrace talk session exploring the Hyundai brand and IONIQ 9’s design and space, while an exhibition zone showcased the development journey of Ioniq 9.

Ioniq 9 is an appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row EV that can accommodate up to seven occupants. It provides impressive space and features that cater to individual needs while offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly ‘Built to Belong’. Ioniq 9 is designed to meet the needs of consumers who are hyper-connected but also value space, privacy and relaxation.

“Ioniq 9 embodies Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment and confidence in electrification,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s acclaimed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Ioniq 9 offers outstanding interior space, providing customers with unique value while solidifying our leadership in the global EV market.”

Serene, spacious interior provides an unparalleled EV experience

Ioniq 9 offers superior roominess with ample second- and third-row space, providing an exceptional experience for occupants. Its interior design is characterized by elliptical elements and calming tones to create a lounge-like atmosphere. This provides a serene and natural feel, especially when immersed in natural light from the Panoramic Sunroof. Ioniq 9’s flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants. The Relaxation Seats in the first and second rows can fully recline and offer a leg rest for optimal comfort, allowing up to four people to rest during vehicle charging depending on the configuration. Ioniq 9 also boasts 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom, when second and third rows are combined. Ioniq 9’s Relaxation Seats5) feature Hyundai Motor’s first Dynamic Body Care system6) , including a Dynamic Touch Massage function. This system uses pressure and vibration to stimulate blood flow and circulation, reducing fatigue on long drives. Ioniq 9 also introduces second-row Swiveling Seats7) , allowing the second- and third-row occupants to face each other when the vehicle is stationary. This flexible configuration feature enhances interaction and communication among passengers, adding another way to enjoy the vehicle’s unique space.

The SUV’s slidable Universal Island 2.0 console provides an impressive level of storage and delivers a walk-through front-row seating arrangement, enhancing accessibility and convenience. The bidirectional armrests can be opened from the front and rear allowing easy access to the console from the second row. Universal Island 2.0 can be moved by up to 190 mm, allowing passengers in the second row to access it easily. The console also provides 5.6 liters of storage in the upper tray, as well as 12.6 liters of storage in the lower sliding tray. With the third-row seats folded flat, the trunk can accommodate up to 1,323 liters of luggage, while with all three rows in place Ioniq 9 offers up to 620 liters of luggage room8. Additionally, the front trunk offers a maximum volume of 88 liters for RWD models and 52 liters for AWD models. Ioniq 9 also emphasizes sustainability in its material choices. These include Eco Process Leather9) , Recycled PET Fabric, Wool Fabric, Bio TPO/PU Skin, Bio PET/SUEDE Fabric, and Bio Paint. The vehicle also uses paint made from recycled tire waste10). The Ioniq 9’s panoramic curved display11) , floating dashboard, slim air vents and ambient interior lighting further enhance the vehicle’s futuristic interior atmosphere.

‘Aerosthetic’ design conveys a sleek and sophisticated image Ioniq 9’s sleek ‘Aerosthetic’ exterior reflects Hyundai Motor’s commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation and sophisticated, futuristic styling. Ioniq 9’s front-end design features Parametric Pixels integrated into the LED light units and lower fascia, creating a unique and sophisticated image. Ioniq 9’s silhouette is defined by a smooth, curved roofline, creating a streamlined aerodynamic profile and a low drag coefficient of just 0.259 Cd12) when fitted with digital side mirrors13). Energy usage efficiency is also enhanced by smoothing and balancing airflow under the body, and reduced wheel and tire resistance. To address these needs, a new dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system has been applied for the first time. Other aero-optimizing solutions include a 3D-shaped underbody cover, aerodynamic wheels and hidden antennas. With the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm, Ioniq 9 impresses with its expansive cabin and grand proportions. The pure volume of the body and fenders create an imposing impression, while intricately designed accents add depth and dimension. The flowing rear wheel arch character line emphasizes the vehicle’s unique volumes and contributes to its dynamic design. Reminiscent of a boat tail, the rear continues the theme of pixel-fused seamless integration while contributing to Ioniq 9’s outstanding aerodynamic performance. The streamlined roofline and rising lower line create balance and give the silhouette a sleek, dynamic look. Notably, Ioniq 9 is the first Hyundai model to eliminate the roof antenna by dividing its functions between the windshield cover (for GPS and satellite radio), the instrument panel (for Connected Car Services) and the tailgate glass (for FM/AM and Digital Multimedia Broadcasting), contributing towards its advanced and minimalistic design. Exterior lighting aligns with Hyundai’s other EV models, featuring Ioniq signature Parametric Pixel lamps with small cube projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS)14) to support improved vision and driving safety while preventing glare to oncoming vehicles. The rear features a full LED combination lamp. For enhanced visibility, the outside door handles feature indirect lighting. Ioniq 9’s confident stance is supported by a range of wheel options, including standard-fit 19-inch items, 20-inch and 21-inch wheel options, and a top-of-the-line 21-inch Calligraphy design, allowing buyers to customize the vehicle further. The SUV is available in 16 exterior colors, including new hues such as Celadon Gray Matte, Celadon Gray Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl, Sunset Brown Pearl and Cosmic Blue Pearl15). Inside, interior trim colorway choices include Obsidian Black and six unique two-tone options (see specifications for details)16).

Enhanced power electronics enable advanced EV capabilities Ioniq 9 is underpinned by Hyundai Motor’s innovative E-GMP architecture, which enhanced PE system, with an optimized gear ratio for hill climbing and the application of a two-stage inverter for improved efficiency. A fully encapsulated PE system helps reduce motor sound, while improved acoustic laminated glass, triple sealing in all areas and the application of a reinforced plate in the A-pillar area all help eliminate road and wind noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) inside the cabin. The platform boasts a high-capacity, high-voltage battery for extended electric range and a flat floor for added passenger comfort and increased cargo space. Collision safety and durability have also been improved thanks to a robust body structure designed for optimal crash energy distribution. Ioniq 9 is the first Hyundai model to feature aluminum fenders and quarter panels, contributing to a lightweight body that enhances the EV’s efficiency. The new dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system further enhances air sealing and exterior appearance with flush body panels. The SUV also introduces a new closure system with a rolling-type pin-lift door hinge, ensuring a better fit and finish, and a newly developed electric hood latch for access to the front trunk, which not only improves the design but also enhances product quality.

Large-capacity battery delivers impressive range and performance The advanced PE system’s high-voltage, floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery offers 110.3 kWh of system energy. Ioniq 9 is expected to achieve an outstanding WLTP-estimated all-electric range of 620 km and WLTP-targeted energy consumption of 194 Wh/km for the Long-Range RWD model with 19-inch wheels17) thanks to its low drag coefficient, advanced platform and battery technologies. Ioniq 9 conveniently charges from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger, while the platform’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) signature convenience feature and 400V/800V multi-charging capability lower the barriers to EV adoption. The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160 kW rear motor, the Long-Range AWD alternative features an additional 70 kW front motor, while the Performance AWD models boast 160 kW motors at both the front and rear18). The Performance model19 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long-Range AWD variant20) takes 6.7 seconds, and the Long-Range RWD version21) takes 9.4 seconds. In terms of mid-range acceleration, such as overtaking other vehicles, the Performance model accelerates from 80 to 120 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The Long-Range AWD variant accomplishes this ithe Long-Range AWD variantn 4.8 seconds, while the Long-Range RWD version takes 6.8 seconds.

Practical, future-oriented technologies deliver innovative experiences Hyundai Motor has applied significant advancements to Ioniq 9 to address common EV customer concerns, including a refined EV Route Planner, improved battery consistency, an enhanced torque control display, a comprehensive energy report feature and other smart improvements. Ioniq 9 displays its charge status via green dots on the steering wheel* to keep drivers informed of remaining energy. The model features Hyundai AI Assistant, an AI-enabled voice recognition system* similar to a home virtual assistant, which is activated by a button. This system’s status is indicated by dotted indicators for easy use. In Ioniq 9, these features combine advanced technology with practicality to enhance the EV experience. Hyundai Motor’s new Features on Demand (FoD) service is a unique offering that allows Ioniq 9 customers to further personalize their vehicle with digital upgrades purchased from the online store. The FoD products offer dynamic lighting patterns when opening the door, dynamic escort light when closing the door, and content streaming* options including Amazon Music and Soundcloud. The Display Theme feature allows customization of the screen with various themes. Bluelink® Connected Car Services* deliver seamless connectivity through online voice recognition and a range of features for a more convenient and enjoyable driving experience. This includes real-time road surface and driving judgments*, as well as a ‘Driver Safety Index’ based* on driver patterns. Over-the-air (OTA) software update capability allows in-vehicle controllers to update wirelessly. The vehicle features a Digital Key* function through NFC communication, a fast wireless charger with a rubberized charging pad to prevent devices sliding when on the move, and a cooling fan to reduce device temperature when charging. Ioniq 9 offers 100W high-output USB-C ports* for passengers in the first, second and third rows. Unlike traditional USB ports reliant on a 12V battery, Ioniq 9 sources power directly from the high-voltage battery for uninterrupted use. This innovative concept extends the capabilities of Hyundai Motor’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. The V2L outlet in the cargo area allows users to power and charge electrical devices and appliances via a standard power outlet using the EV’s battery. Ioniq 9’s climate system offers a rear-independent function optimized for leisure activities, such as car camping. This system provides air-conditioning for rear passengers and reduces unnecessary power consumption by independently controlling the front and rear climate zones. The vehicle also includes a slim roof air vent designed to work in conjunction with the Panoramic Sunroof package. The new three-row electric SUV is also equipped with a UV-C sterilizer*, offering a multi-tray sterilization function that can disinfect small items, such as mobile phones, wallets and masks. This feature is developed to meet customers’ needs of prioritizing health and hygiene in the vehicle. * Features with asterisks are available in selected markets only

Ioniq 9’s infotainment system includes a 12-inch cluster and a 12-inch integrated monitor as part of the panoramic curved display22). The standard in-car audio setup features an eight-speaker sound system, with the option of a premium BOSE 14-speaker stereo, which supports 5.1-channel surround sound, wireless updates and advanced BOSE features. It also incorporates e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD), which outputs the virtual driving sound of an EV using the vehicle’s audio system.

Driver-centric technologies enhance performance and efficiency Ioniq 9’s column-type shift-by-wire system is integrated with the ignition button for intuitive operation and space utilization. It provides haptic feedback when the vehicle is in reverse. The system has been enhanced for responsiveness, while IONIQ 9’s braking system has been improved for increased stopping power and efficiency. The SUV’s Chassis Domain Control Unit enhances driving performance with features such as dynamic torque vectoring for improved handling, and lateral wind stability control for high-speed stability. Ioniq 9 is also equipped with a Terrain Traction Control System for rough roads and an Auto Terrain Mode23) that uses AI to recognize the road surface and select the optimal driving mode. The vehicle’s suspension system has been designed specifically to suit the application of an all-electric SUV, with a MacPherson multi-link setup at the front and a multi-link system at the rear. It includes self-leveling suspension dampers for added comfort and hydro-bushing to reduce driving vibration. Ioniq 9 also offers competitive towing capabilities. In trailer mode, the vehicle automatically detects the trailer’s weight and adjusts predicted range accordingly. This feature maintains a fixed 50:50 front-to-rear motor torque distribution ratio for optimal performance. European Ioniq 9 models can tow up to 2,500 kg, while North American models have a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. In selected markets, Digital Side Mirrors replace traditional glass mirrors, displaying a side-rear view on a seven-inch OLED monitor. The system offers a zoom-out function for reversing, maneuvering guidelines, and an auxiliary line for lane changes. It provides safe, wide-angle rear-view vision even in difficult conditions, and further enhances the car’s aerodynamic performance. Ioniq 9 has been engineered for reduced road noise levels, with specific considerations for the unique characteristics of EVs. The application of sound-absorbing tires minimizes tire resonance, while reinforcements to the vehicle’s structure adds rigidity and reduces low-frequency booming noise generated when driving on rough roads. The vehicle also features an Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) system24) to further reduce road noise.

Ioniq 9 set for global sales in 2025 Ioniq 9 will go on sale in Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025, with subsequent rollout planned for Europe and other markets later. Boasting a comprehensive suite of standard equipment and cutting-edge technologies, Ioniq 9 will also offer enhanced convenience and design features as optional upgrades. Detailed specifications will be unveiled closer to specific market launches.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 specifications Specifications Hyundai Ioniq 9 Dimensions Length 5,060 mm Width 1,980 mm Height 1,790 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm High voltage battery pack energy 110.3 kWh Motor output Long-Range RWD Up to 160 kW rear (350 Nm) AWD Up to 70 kW front (255 Nm) / 160 kW rear (350 Nm) Performance AWD Up to 160 kW front (350 Nm) / 160 kW rear (350 Nm) 0-100 km/h Performance AWD 5.2 sec. (with 21-inch wheels) 0-60 mph 4.9 sec. (with 21-inch wheels) Top speed Long-Range AWD 200 kph / 124 mph Performance AWD 10-80% fast charging 24 minutes with 350 kW charger under optimal conditions Tires 255/60R19 (19″), 275/50R20 (20″) 285/45R21 (21″) Projected max driving range

(WLTP) 620 km (Long-Range RWD with 19-inch wheels) Projected max driving range

