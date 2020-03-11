Hyundai Motor previews all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra set to debut at a world premiere event in Hollywood

Hyundai Motor revealed today the first images of the all-new 2021 Elantra. The upcoming seventh-generation Elantra showcases an edgy and aggressive look based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects Hyundai’s new design identity. The world premier press conference will take place at 7 p.m. PT on Mar. 17, at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, Calif. and will be livestreamed around the world.

The livestream, a sneak preview video and teaser images can be viewed at www.hyundai.com/worldwide/ and Hyundai’s social media channels.

The all-new 2021 Elantra’s design accentuates its progressive and exotic character through Parametric Dynamics. Cutting edge engineering solutions and design innovations actualized the polyhedral appearance. Essentially, advanced digital design technology brought the Parametric Dynamics design language to life. Having three lines meet at one point is the main element of Parametric Dynamics. This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra’s disrupter-spirit.

The ‘Immersive Cocoon’ interior layout creates a driver-focused user experience. Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motors