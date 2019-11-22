Hyundai Motor premieres Lafesta EV sedan at forefront of its China electrification drive at Guangzhou Motor Show

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its all-round new electrified vehicle lineup and technologies with the Lafesta EV sedan leading the show at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

Specifically targeting China’s competitive electrified vehicle market, the Lafesta EV is an ecofriendly model of the China-specific sporty sedan, Lafesta, released in October 2018, and will be available to customers in mid-December.early part of next year.

The EV model exemplifies Hyundai Motor’s Sensuous Sportiness design approach — harmonizing the four fundamental elements of vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology — while adding a sharp, agile and athletic appeal derived from the image of a shark.

Aside from the Lafesta EV, more than eight other vehicle models and four technology concepts and experiential spaces are prepared at the motor show that runs from November 22 through December 1 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, underscoring Hyundai Motor’s vision of electrification for the rapidly evolving Chinese market.

“With the launch of the Lafesta EV, Hyundai Motor Company is accelerating the popularization of its electrification drive in China at full throttle,” said Seogju Cha, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group (China) Ltd. “By ushering in electrification across all vehicle classes into the future, Hyundai Motor is playing a key role of bringing about China’s clean future environment as an ecofriendly mobility brand.”

Via these models and technologies, Beijing Hyundai Motor Company demonstrates its strategy and capacity for leading the nation’s automotive landscape, encompassing electrified platforms, advanced design, state-of-the-art connectivity technologies and high-performance models.

