Hyundai Motor premieres China-focused all-new Sonata and all-new ix25 at Auto Shanghai 2019

Beijing Hyundai Motor Company (BHMC) today unveiled its all-new Sonata and all-new Hyundai ix25 at Auto Shanghai 2019. The new models spearhead the company’s ‘New Era’ theme for the event, which highlights new, future technologies; all-new models; plus Hyundai Motor’s new design philosophy – Sensuous Sportiness.

Making its Chinese premiere at the Shanghai show, the all-new Sonata features the latest safety, connectivity and convenience technologies. The global ‘signature vehicle’ for Hyundai, the latest generation Sonata is a stylish, thrilling and beautiful coupe-style sedan, rather than a conventional four-door model. It expresses Hyundai Motor’s Sensuous Sportiness design language through elegance and flowing lines, using light as the defining styling feature inside and out.

The all-new ix25 compact SUV also premieres in new ‘sporty and muscular’ form. Perfectly positioned for the Chinese market, the new model is clearly inspired by the same design language as the all-new Sonata, but it is interpreted differently. From its strong, shoulder line wheel arches and SUV-like ground clearance, to its unmistakably distinctive lighting design, it is a stylish model that will stand out from the crowd.

China leads the world for uptake of new forms of vehicle propulsion, a fact capitalized on by BHMC in the form of the new Encino EV and new Elantra PHEV. These vehicles form a crucial piece of Hyundai Motor’s future-focused strategy for clean mobility in China and around the world.

This vision for future mobility is communicated clearly through BHMC’s ‘New Era’ theme on its booth. Among the human centric technologies on display are Personal Mobility Device E-bike and E-scooter exhibits that sit alongside a suite of other future technology and vehicle exhibits, including: a Sonata design studio – a first in China; Connected Car 3.0 and Fingerprint Authentication Entry tech experience booth – another first in China; a digital key experience booth; the Veloster N Performance Car; and the NEXO air purification.

“Hyundai Motor is developing advanced technologies to support three pillars of our future mobility strategy,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D at Hyundai Motor Group. “With a focus on constantly anticipating and adapting to our customers’ changing needs, we will deliver Clean Mobility, Freedom in Mobility, and Connected Mobility without losing sight of what makes our vehicles fun to drive.”

SOURCE: Hyundai