Hyundai Motor Offers First Glimpse of New Concept Car Ahead of IAA Mobility 2025

Hyundai Motor Company has released the first images of its new concept car, set to make its global debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, running from September 9–14.

Ahead of the event, Hyundai Motor will release two further sets of images, each highlighting distinctive design elements that will be showcased on the concept car at the show.

Visitors to IAA Mobility 2025 will be able to experience Hyundai Motor’s forward-thinking vision firsthand at the brand’s outdoor booth on Ludwigstraße 14 in Munich.

SOURCE: Hyundai