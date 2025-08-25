Hyundai Motor named top mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. TXI Study for sixth consecutive year

Hyundai Motor has been named the top mass-market brand for technology innovation in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM for the sixth consecutive year

Hyundai Motor Company has been named the top mass-market brand for technology innovation in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its leadership in automotive innovation.

Now in its tenth year, the TXI Study evaluates how effectively automakers introduce new technologies by assessing innovation, execution and the value of advanced features, based on customer feedback. Hyundai Motor’s performance in the 2025 U.S. TXI Study highlights its strength in delivering intuitive, reliable and impactful technology designed for everyday driving.

The 2025 Hyundai SANTA FE further reinforced this achievement, earning the Mass-Market Driver Assist and Connected Vehicle Awards. For the second consecutive year, its phone-based digital key was recognized for providing seamless vehicle access and sharing of vehicle functions. The model’s Blind-Spot View Monitor was also honored for enhancing visibility and driver confidence during lane changes.

Available on nearly all 2025 SANTA FE trims, Hyundai Digital Key 2 Premium enables drivers to unlock and start their vehicle via a smartphone app using advanced technologies such as Near-Field Communication (NFC), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). This innovative system eliminates the need for a traditional key fob, offering effortless access and control directly from the driver’s smartphone.

The SANTA FE’s Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) enhances safety by providing real-time visuals of the vehicle’s blind spots. When the turn signal is activated, side-mounted cameras display live video footage of the corresponding blind spot on the instrument cluster. This feature allows drivers to detect vehicles, cyclists, or other obstacles that may not be visible in the conventional mirrors, reducing collision risks and boosting overall confidence while changing lanes.

SOURCE: Hyundai