Hyundai Motor looks to the future with confidence

2019 was a year of consolidation for Hyundai Motor UK as it embarked upon a new long term strategic plan to ensure sustainable growth for the future.

Whilst overall volume was down by 7.4%% to 83,284 and market share was 3.6%, a reshaped business model and sales channel management ensured improvements in mix and profitability which will help the brand to stabilise its position in the market ahead of an intense period of product launch for 2020 and beyond.

“The UK car market remains extremely challenging, but we enter the New Year with a solid business focus, an improved infrastructure and a wealth of all new and enhanced models joining the range. With our Company’s commitment to securing leadership in vehicle electrification, our already broad model range will be extended with even more electrified models in the years ahead.” Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK Managing Director

Hyundai already offers one of the broadest range of powertrains in the market, providing customers with a choice based on their driving needs. This has driven a 26.9% rise in eco car sales over the previous year. Improved full electric availability in 2020 along with the addition of more electrified derivatives to the range will ensure that Hyundai is well positioned for the future.

Sales in the growing SUV segment also improved last year with a 1.7% uplift on 2018, driven by our best-selling Tucson and the award-winning Kona range which saw the addition of a hybrid model late last year.

Sales of i10 saw a dip of 14.3% in a segment that was 15.5% down. But whilst many other brands are moving away from the city car segment, Hyundai still believes in its market relevance and so has invested in an all-new model which will be on sale in the UK on January 18. The new i10, an all-new model from the ground up and available as a full 5 seater, will be bigger, smarter, and safer than its predecessor offering technologies not currently available in the segment.

“This level of product innovation across the range stands us in good stead for the future and where it might lead us.” Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK Managing Director.

Executive Vice Chairman, Euisun Chung said recently that Hyundai Motor Group “enters 2020 as the inaugural year for securing its future industrial leadership” and that the key objective is to “take a leap as a game changer capable of setting the rules of the market”.

SOURCE: Hyundai