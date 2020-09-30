Hyundai Motor launches dynamic all-new i20 N Line

Following the unveiling of the all-new i20 earlier this year, Hyundai Motor has announced the latest model in its N Line portfolio: the all-new i20 N Line.

The newest member of the Hyundai family features exterior and interior design elements inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N range for an even more dynamic experience.

The all-new i20 N Line combines the comprehensive connectivity and safety technology of the all‑new i20 with N Line sportiness through enhanced interior and exterior elements.

With the all-new i20 N Line, we are bringing our stylish and sporty trim option to the i20 for the first time. With this new model, we are ensuring we can meet the needs of an even wider customer base by offering exclusive performance-styling inspired by our N brand to emphasise the motorsport roots of our brand. Andreas-Christoph Hofmann Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

The sculpted aesthetic of the all-new i20 N Line’s exterior design is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity while at the same time offering refined performance-oriented design cues. The dedicated front bumper is exclusively accented with a grey character line for an even more sporty feeling. It features a stylish black cascading grille equipped with the N Line badge. The grille pattern draws on the style of a chequered flag, further emphasising the all-new i20 N Line’s track-inspired look.

To emphasise the car’s motorsport-influenced styling, the N Line trim features sporty grey accents and a sleek rear bumper, which combine to enhance optic and aerodynamic performance. The triangle shaped fog lamp and chrome twin muffler exhaust system emphasise the all-new i20 N Line’s dynamic look and set it apart from the base model i20.

All-new i20 N Line customers can choose from four exterior colours: Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White and Brass. With the Polar White i20 N Line, an optional two-tone Phantom Black roof is available, offering even more scope for personalisation.

Inside the car, all-new i20 N Line customers benefit from N-branded sporty seats, which feature the N logo and exclusive red stitching, as well as a dedicated N steering wheel. Other N Line enhancements include metal pedals and the leather N gear shift knob with red inserts.

The all-new i20 N Line offers two engine choices. In addition to the standard 1.2-litre MPI engine with 84 PS, customers can select the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine with 100 PS or 120 PS. The 1.0‑litre T‑GDI version has been refined in terms of suspension, engine response and exhaust sound for an enhanced driving experience. The all-new i20 N Line is available with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, resulting in greater fuel efficiency. This technology is optional with the 1.0 T-GDi engine with 100 PS and standard with the 1.0 T-GDi engine with 120 PS. Another new feature available in combination with the 48-volt mild hybrid system is the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), leading to even greater fuel efficiency. To match the tuned driving performance, the all-new i20 N Line offers dedicated 17‑inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish.

Like the base model, the all-new i20 N Line offers the latest version of Hyundai’s Bluelink technology including a wide range of Connected Car services such as Hyundai Live Services, as well as remote features via the Bluelink smartphone app. The all-new i20 is also equipped with Hyundai SmartSense safety features and complies with the highest European standards.

With the all-new i20 N Line, Hyundai is enhancing the all-new i20 with a further trim level to offer customers even more choice.

The all-new i20 N Line will be available across Europe from spring 2021.

SOURCE: Hyundai