Hyundai Motor launches CRADLE Berlin

Hyundai Motor Company has officially opened its Hyundai CRADLE Berlin office in Germany establishing its third CRADLE office worldwide, with additional bases in Silicon Valley (USA) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

Hyundai CRADLE is Hyundai Motor Group’s corporate venturing and open innovation business, which partners and invests extensively in promising global startups to accelerate the development of advanced future technologies that align with the company’s long-term strategic direction such mobility services, smart cities, and eco-friendly technologies. CRADLE Berlin will lead the regional market operation and identify startups, universities and strategic partners that focus, amongst others, on ‘Disruptive Innovation’ being developed in the European region.

“Germany has been traditionally known for its manufacturing, design and excellence in quality. Berlin is a dynamic hub with an international reputation for digital innovation and brings additional value to these historical strengths. Altogether it creates an exciting ecosystem for innovation, which is why we opened the office here in Berlin. We are committed to working with different cities and countries all over Europe. As a strategic investor, we are exploring disruptive tech and business ideas and are going to support European research and technology development at a regional level. With this in mind, we have already started some interesting partnerships in various European cities and will continue growing.” Edvin Eriksen, Head of Hyundai CRADLE Berlin

Mr. Eriksen recently joined Hyudnai CRADLE Berlin after spending six years in Silicon Valley spearheading partnerships and investments for various automotive industry leaders. Prior to that, he spent over 12 years in Germany, working on open innovation projects in the mobile and automotive space.

SOURCE: Hyundai