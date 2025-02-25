Hyundai Motor, Kia and Samsung SDI collaborate to develop high-performance robot batteries

Hyundai Motor, Kia and Samsung SDI to partner on the development of robot-specific batteries for integration into service robots

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation today announced an agreement to partner with Samsung SDI to develop high-performance batteries specifically for robots, with the aim of increasing energy density, output and usage time significantly.

The three companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this joint development at Hyundai Motor Group’s Uiwang Research Center. The event was attended by Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia, and Hans Cho, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Marketing Team at Samsung SDI.

We will continue our endeavors to develop high-performance batteries for robots with Samsung SDI, which has battery production capabilities. In the long term, we aim to enhance battery supply stability for robots and achieve price competitiveness through market expansion. By combining the advanced technology of the Robotics LAB with Samsung SDI’s battery technology, we anticipate accelerating the development of competitive robot products that meet diverse consumer needs. Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia

We are expanding our collaboration with Hyundai Motor and Kia in the robot market. Through this collaboration, we will introduce differentiated technologies and high-quality products in the robot battery market. Hans Cho, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Marketing Team at Samsung SDI

The collaboration will combine Hyundai Motor, Kia and Samsung SDI’s resources and technical expertise to develop batteries optimized for robots and integrate them into various service robots.

Currently, most sectors in the robotics industry lack dedicated batteries, so they are forced to use those designed for power tools or light electric vehicles (LEVs). Due to robots’ complex and irregular nature, space for battery installation is limited, and using smaller cells reduces output capacity.

To overcome this challenge, the collaboration focuses on developing a high-performance robot battery optimized for limited spaces while enhancing energy density to increase output and usage time.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics LAB will evaluate the application and performance enhancement of the newly developed battery for robots. They will use their accumulated technical expertise to assess maximum charge and discharge performance, usage time, and qualification life.

Samsung SDI will develop high-capacity materials to improve energy density and optimize design to enhance battery efficiency. This is expected to extend battery usage time and improve price competitiveness significantly. Both parties plan to work closely to establish this joint development as a model for innovation in robot-specific batteries.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will also engage in joint marketing with Samsung SDI to expand the robot market. They plan to showcase Hyundai Motor and Kia’s service robot ‘DAL-e’ and Mobile Robot ‘MobED’, at Samsung SDI’s exhibit at ‘InterBattery 2025,’ March 5–7, in Seoul. They will demonstrate the robots to visitors and industry stakeholders, showcasing the growth potential of the robot battery market.

Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics LAB launched services using delivery robots, automatic electric vehicle charging robots, and advanced facial recognition technology at the ‘Factorial Seongsu’ building in Seoul last June. In November, they announced commercialization plans for the wearable robot ‘X-ble Shoulder’ after its unveiling, expanding their product line and leading the establishment of a ‘Robotics Total Solution.’

SOURCE: Hyundai