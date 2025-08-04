Hyundai Motor introduces first global pilot of ‘Shucle’ demand-responsive transport platform in Hungary

Hyundai Motor contributes its AI-powered ‘Shucle’ demand-responsive transport (DRT) platform to a Korea-Hungary pilot advancing sustainable mobility in Gödöllő

Hyundai Motor Company is introducing its ‘Shucle’ demand-responsive transport (DRT) platform in the city of Gödöllő, Hungary, as part of the Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP). This initiative marks the platform’s first international deployment and the initial step toward global expansion.

The pilot project, officially launched at a ceremony on July 31 in Gödöllő, includes a 12-week operational phase running from August 18 to October 31, 2025. The Shucle platform will integrate two DRT vehicles into the city’s public transportation network, which currently operates five buses across 12 routes. The new system aims to improve wait times and operational efficiency while enhancing transportation accessibility for residents by matching supply to passenger demand in real time.

Shucle is a mobility platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize vehicle operations based on real-time passenger demand. The system enables dynamic route adjustments and flexible ridesharing to ensure an accessible and reliable transport solution for urban communities and underserved areas. Also, by minimizing empty runs and maximizing vehicle utilization, Shucle helps lower gas emissions, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional transportation systems.

The pilot project is part of the broader EIPP initiative, jointly led by Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Korea Development Institute (KDI). The initiative aims to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to build a sustainable future mobility ecosystem in Hungary and support the country’s carbon neutrality goals.

Hyundai Motor is working with the local operators in Gödöllő to design the DRT service and optimize the Shucle platform for local conditions to enhance mobility for residents. Hyundai Motor’s role as a technology partner underscores its commitment to global mobility innovation and sustainable development.

We have high expectations for this pilot project, which aims to reduce costs and introduce innovative ideas. We are truly pleased to have this valuable opportunity. György Gémesi, Mayor of Municipality of Gödöllő, Hungary In the era of digital economic transition, we must closely connect domestic and international, public and private sectors, as well as knowledge and capital from the perspective of a global innovation ecosystem. The pilot demand-responsive transport project in Hungary is a representative example of such cooperation. Hyungtai Kim, Senior Vice President and Chief Management Officer at KDI We hope the Shucle platform will contribute to revitalizing the transportation system in Gödöllő, Hungary, by offering more flexible and responsive mobility options. We also see this pilot as a meaningful step toward expanding Shucle globally as a next-generation smart mobility solution. Sooyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Mobility Business Group at Hyundai Motor Group

The launch event in Gödöllő was attended by several distinguished guests, including:

SangWook Kim, Minister-Counsellor, Ambassador to Hungary, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Hungary

Szabolcs Szolnoki, Deputy State Secretary for Technology, Space and Defense Industry, Ministry for National Economy of Hungary

Dr. György Gémesi, Mayor, Municipality of Gödöllő, Hungary

Byungseok Choi, Director, International Economic Cooperation Division, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Republic of Korea

Hyungtai Kim, Senior Vice President and Chief Management Officer, KDI

Sooyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Mobility Business Group, Hyundai Motor Group

The success of this pilot will serve as the foundation for further deployment of the Shucle platform in other regions of Hungary and additional global markets. Shucle has already proven its effectiveness in Korea, where it has been utilized to improve mobility services in urban and suburban areas since 2021.

In addition to the pilot project, Hyundai Motor is taking part in the European Union’s Driving Urban Transitions (DUT) partnership — a multilateral research initiative involving Korean and European stakeholders from business, academia and government. Through this collaboration, the company aims to develop business models of DRT service and explore its applicability in key European cities and global markets.

