Hyundai Motor honored with eight awards at 2025 IDEA, showcasing leadership in innovative design

Hyundai Motor wins eight awards at the 2025 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), spanning automotive & transportation, environments, commercial & industrial, and service design

Hyundai Motor Company has once again been recognized for its innovative design excellence, earning eight honors across diverse categories at the prestigious International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

Established in 1980 by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the world’s most esteemed design competitions. Each year, it celebrates outstanding design achievements across various categories, based on criteria such as design innovation, user benefits and social impact.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from IDEA. It affirms our commitment to delivering innovative designs that not only enhance mobility but also enrich lifestyles and reflect our responsibility to society,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design. “We will continue to push boundaries in design excellence across vehicles, spaces and services to further strengthen Hyundai Motor’s global brand value.”

In the Automotive & Transportation category, Hyundai Motor earned a Bronze for its electrified large SUV, the IONIQ 9, while both the premium SUV, the all-new PALISADE, and the hydrogen-electric concept car, INITIUM, were recognized as Finalists.

Design highlights

In the Environments category, the CX Smart Farm at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) received a Silver, while the Na Oh restaurant was named a Finalist. Both projects demonstrated Hyundai Motor’s expertise in brand design and marketing, showcasing innovative spatial design and diverse brand values, despite being located within a manufacturing facility.

The CX Smart Farm, the world’s first interactive, robotics-based smart farm, also received the Curator’s Choice Award, a distinction granted to only one project per year, regardless of category. This marks Hyundai Motor’s second consecutive win, following the 2024 honor for the Hyundai Heritage: Retrace Collection Book ‘PONY’.

In the Commercial & Industrial category, the X-ble Shoulder, an industrial wearable robot developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics LAB, was recognized as a Finalist. In the Service Design category, the Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) Service was also honored as a Finalist.

Beyond IDEA, Hyundai Motor has underscored its global design excellence by securing victories across all four of the world’s major design awards: the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, the Good Design Award, and IDEA.

Appendix: winners and details

Award Category Details Silver / Curator’s Choice Environments HMGICS’s CX Smart Farm, the world’s first interactive, robotics-based smart farm, combines sustainability with Hyundai Motor’s vision for future mobility. Visitors experience a ‘Seed to Table’ journey, engaging in seeding, harvesting and tasting, while the space serves as a model for urban agriculture, education and community engagement. Bronze Automotive & Transportation IONIQ 9 is a three-row, seven-seat SUV built on Hyundai Motor’s acclaimed E-GMP EV platform and inspired by boat design, combining a sleek exterior with a spacious and comfortable interior. Its defining feature is an ‘Aerosthetic’ silhouette, optimized for airflow while offering generous space. Finalist Automotive & Transportation The all-new PALISADE is a premium SUV that redefines elegance with a bold yet refined design. Its dynamic proportions, sculpted surfaces and distinctive lighting create a commanding presence and unmistakable identity. With a widened body, increased wheelbase and carefully balanced vertical and horizontal lines, the PALISADE emphasizes stability while elevating its premium stance. INITIUM is a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept vehicle unveiled in October 2025. Its distinct SUV-like aesthetic seamlessly integrates city living functionality with outdoor adventure capability with its bold lines and solid structure, balancing sturdiness and sophistication. It introduced Hyundai Motor’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language and served as inspiration for the all-new NEXO. Environments Na Oh shares the beauty of Korean culture and cuisine on a global stage. Complementing HMGICS’s Smart Factory, the restaurant blends traditional craftsmanship with seasonal menus reinterpreting Korean culinary heritage. Led by Chef Corey and his team, Na Oh has become a cultural hub in Singapore, showcasing Korean food, design and artisanal craft. Commercial & Industrial X-ble Shoulder, an industrial wearable robot reduces physical strain during overhead tasks. Worn like clothing, it provides upper-arm support to lower the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. Using carbon composite and wear-resistant materials from high-performance vehicles, it achieves 3.3 times the stiffness of aluminum while being 40 percent lighter. Service Design The ACR Service leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide a fully automated charging experience for EVs. By detecting the vehicle’s parking position, opening the charging port, and connecting the cable autonomously, the system enables users to charge without handling heavy cables, while monitoring the process conveniently through an in-car app.

SOURCE: Hyundai