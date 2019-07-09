Hyundai Motor heralds global launch of ‘Venue’ SUV in viral video advert

– Hyundai Motor airs a spectacular video clip on YouTube celebrating the worldwide debut of its newest SUV, the Venue

– The advert targets young consumers with a focus on urban lifestyle, depicts Venue and other Hyundai SUVs in a family of vehicle



SEOUL, July 8, 2019 – Hyundai Motor Company today released a blockbuster video advert that marks the global debut of its newest entry sports utility vehicle, the Venue.

The nearly three-minute clip on YouTube (http://youtu.be/xHp0R14_sRY) celebrates Venue’s entry on Hyundai Motor SUV lineup, which includes the Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, NEXO and Kona.

Designed to win the hearts of millennials and young consumers with its “urban vibes” concept, the blockbuster highlights Venue’s youthful, attractive appeal and urbane identity that are well suited for the city lifestyle.

The dramatically shot video shows a Venue being flown inside a C-130 transport aircraft high up in the sky, before being dropped on a tarmac at California’s Inyokern Airport, where it is greeted by other Hyundai SUVs.

All of the SUVs featured in the viral clip — Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, NEXO, Kona and Venue — display humanoid characters, expressing motions such as pulsating as in dancing, driving in a motorcade, nodding up and down and blinkering its headlights, all before driving off in a supercharged motorcade toward a city.

“As an entry SUV with a youthful spirit targeting the millennials, the Venue’s blockbuster advert tries to break stereotypes about car advertisement,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor. “We hope we can all enjoy Venue’s successful arrival through this unique advertising scheme.”

Having debuted at the New York International Auto Show in April 2019, the all-new 2020 Venue is the latest addition to Hyundai Motor’s entry SUV segment.

Packing a powerful punch on practicality and personality, Venue offers the versatility of all-purpose driving, catering to a wide spectrum of lifestyles in different terrains. It also offers the best fuel efficiency of its class, while providing a stable and comfortable driving experience.

The Venue will be introduced in various global markets in the second half of this year.

SOURCE: HYUNDAI