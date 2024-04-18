Hyundai Motor Group, Toray Group team up to shape new era of mobility through material innovation

Partnership aims to secure capabilities to develop lightweight and high-strength materials for environmentally friendly and high-performance vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has signed an agreement for strategic cooperation with Toray Industries, Inc., a pioneer in carbon fiber and composite material technology, to advance material innovation for a new era of mobility.

Toray Industries specializes in fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environmental engineering and life science. Toray Industries is renowned for being the global leader in carbon fiber, a material widely adopted in advanced industries such as automotive and aviation due to its light weight, high strength, and heat resistance properties.

From Toray Industries, Akihiro Nikkaku, Chairman; Mitsuo Ohya, President; Young-kwan Lee, Chairman of Toray Advanced Materials Korea attended the official ceremony to establish the foundation for joint research and development (R&D) and a long-term partnership.

Representatives from the Group included Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia; Chang Song, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform Division; and Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office.

“Toray Industries has developed innovative technology and materials focusing on electrification and sustainability to address the needs of customers in the constantly evolving automotive industry,” said President Ohya. “We are happy to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to continue this innovation.”

“Hyundai Motor Group aims to leverage this strategic partnership to strengthen its position as a global leader in mobility solutions,” said President Chang Song. “By combining our automotive expertise with Toray Group’s material technology prowess, we aim to become the first mover and gain a competitive edge in the global market.”

The partnership with Toray Group plays a key role in the Group’s future mobility strategy. The Group is adopting a comprehensive approach by pursuing fundamental advancements in material technology, in addition to electrification and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

SOURCE: Kia