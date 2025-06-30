Hyundai Motor Group tops 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Hyundai Motor Group ranks No.1 among all corporations in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study for the second consecutive year

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has been ranked as the top corporation in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the second consecutive year, underscoring its continued leadership in product quality and customer satisfaction across its Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis brands.

In the 2025 IQS, Hyundai Motor Group tied1) for the highest overall ranking among all corporations, reflecting its ongoing commitment to customer-focused innovation and continuous quality improvement. Now in its 39th year, the results of the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. IQS are based on responses from 92,694 purchasers and lessees of new 2025 model-year vehicles, collected during the first 90 days of ownership. The study measures the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score indicating higher quality.

Among individual brand results, Hyundai ranked third overall and second among mass-market brands. The SANTA CRUZ once again was named best in the Midsize Pickup segment2). Kia placed eighth overall, with the Telluride named the segment winner in the Upper Midsize SUV category. Genesis, meanwhile, improved to ninth place overall while retaining its position as the third-highest ranked premium brand.

Hyundai Motor Group also demonstrated manufacturing excellence in the 2025 IQS, with three of its production facilities recognized for exceptional build quality and low levels of defects and malfunctions.

Hyundai Motor Ulsan Plant 5 and Kia AutoLand Gwangju Plant 1 in Korea tied for second place in the Asia-Pacific assembly plant rankings.

Kia Mexico (KMX) ranked third among American assembly plants.

Hyundai Motor Group’s strong performance in the 2025 study reflects the success of its long-term R&D investments and its rigorous focus on quality at every stage of vehicle development and production.

1) Hyundai Motor Group tied for the highest ranking among corporations in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

2) Hyundai SANTA CRUZ tied for the highest rank among the Midsize Pickup segment in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

SOURCE: Hyundai