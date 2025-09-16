Hyundai Motor Group to showcase AI, robotics and mobility innovation at 2025 ZER01NE DAY

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) revealed plans for the 2025 ZER01NE Day, a festival celebrating imagination and innovative ideas from creative talents within and beyond the Group.

Running from September 17 to 21, ZER01NE Day will take place at the Hyundai Seongsu Complex Hub (formerly the Gojin Motors Seongsu Service Center) in Seoul. Situated in Seongsu, a hub of cultural and creative trends, this venue is set to become a future customer experience touchpoint.

The 2025 ZER01NE Day will unfold under the theme ‘ZER01NE 0RB1T.’ The concept symbolizes creators, startups and Group employees moving along their respective orbits while interacting with each other. Under this theme, the Group aims to redefine how creativity shapes artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and mobility — and even explore the new frontier of space.

“ZER01NE Day is a stage where participants freely experiment and embrace new challenges,” said Kyuseung Keith Noh, Vice President and Head of ZER01NE Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “Through this festival, we look forward to showcasing the innovative outcomes curated by ZER01NE’s creative talents and sharing their imaginative visions with the public.”