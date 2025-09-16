Hyundai Motor Group to showcase AI, robotics and mobility innovation at 2025 ZER01NE DAY

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) revealed plans for the 2025 ZER01NE Day, a festival celebrating imagination and innovative ideas from creative talents within and beyond the Group.
Running from September 17 to 21, ZER01NE Day will take place at the Hyundai Seongsu Complex Hub (formerly the Gojin Motors Seongsu Service Center) in Seoul. Situated in Seongsu, a hub of cultural and creative trends, this venue is set to become a future customer experience touchpoint.
The 2025 ZER01NE Day will unfold under the theme ‘ZER01NE 0RB1T.’ The concept symbolizes creators, startups and Group employees moving along their respective orbits while interacting with each other. Under this theme, the Group aims to redefine how creativity shapes artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and mobility — and even explore the new frontier of space.
“ZER01NE Day is a stage where participants freely experiment and embrace new challenges,” said Kyuseung Keith Noh, Vice President and Head of ZER01NE Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “Through this festival, we look forward to showcasing the innovative outcomes curated by ZER01NE’s creative talents and sharing their imaginative visions with the public.”
Showcasing Innovation: Creator-Led Projects
This year’s festival will feature eight creator-led projects that explore the ways AI and robotics are reshaping our lives and mobility. Key participants include:
- Collective Bremen Musicians: Transforming the sound of satellite signals into data that moves sculptural objects within a space.
- SystemDesign LAB: Demonstrating six robots assembling and disassembling chairs.
- Psients x Jeffrey Jehwan Kim: Translating the phenomenon of bacteria breaking down LPs into music.
- Gijeong Goo + Seongil Choi: Offering sensory transformations in a space modelled after the interior of an autonomous vehicle.
- Younggak Cho: Exploring mobility narratives based on autonomous platooning.
ZER01NE LAB Co-Creation at the Intersection of Art and Business
In addition, the ZER01NE Lab, a collaboration between creators and Hyundai Motor and Kia teams, will present several joint projects, including:
- Lunar Commons City: Envisioning a future lunar life and urban expansion in collaboration with Hyundai Motor’s L Project Team.
- Parallel City: Exploring intersections between automobiles, architecture and living spaces centered around the Kia PV5, and developed with Kia’s Future Business Planning Team.
- Room No. α: Reimagining the Kia PV5 as a futuristic space for Generation Alpha, co-created with Hyundai Motor’s MSV Engineering Solutions Team.
A newly launched initiative, ZER01NE Lab Ignite, will feature GenAI in Mobility, an interactive project developed collaboratively by Hyundai Motor and Kia employees under the team name PromptOn. Visitors will experience how generative AI evolves from being just a tool to becoming a partner in the driving environment.
Startup Exhibition & Open Innovation Programs
Alongside these creator-led initiatives, six innovative startups based in Korea will showcase their breakthrough technologies, including:
- Mobinn: Autonomous delivery robots
- ROAI: AI-powered robotic process automation
- 3ISolution: Neutron component analysis solutions
- Narnia Labs: AI generative design platforms
- Omelet: AI-driven decision-making platforms
- Softberry: EV charging, payment and vehicle management solutions
In addition, five overseas startups affiliated with Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Group’s global open innovation hub, will join the exhibition. The Group operates CRADLE innovation bases in five countries — the United States, Germany, Israel, China, and Singapore — to identify and collaborate with promising startups around the world.
ZER01NE DAY is free and open to the public with no prior registration required. Visitors can immerse themselves in creativity and innovation while participating in docent-guided tour programs available throughout the event.
SOURCE: Hyundai