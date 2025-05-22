Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Global Hydrogen Leadership at World Hydrogen Summit 2025

Hyundai Motor Group participates in the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam, reinforcing its commitment to hydrogen innovation and global collaboration

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is showcasing its position as a global leader in hydrogen at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 (the Summit) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20-22. The Group is taking part in both the exhibition and high-level Roundtable to share its latest hydrogen initiatives and drive industry dialogue.

At the Summit’s Korean Pavilion – organized in collaboration with H2KOREA, a key coalition of hydrogen industry stakeholders – the Group is highlighting the global advancement of hydrogen technology. The Pavilion also features contributions from KOTRA and Doosan Fuel Cell. The Group is highlighting its hydrogen value chain business under its dedicated HTWO hydrogen brand, with a focus on port decarbonization that aligns with the Port of Rotterdam’s sustainability goals.

Demonstrating its technological leadership in hydrogen energy, the Group is also presenting its fuel cell technologies used in trucks, buses, forklifts and trams. The exhibit’s centerpiece is a diorama of a hydrogen-powered society, featuring a hydrogen-powered generator and tram, underscoring the transformative potential of hydrogen energy and offering a glimpse into the collaborative ecosystem being built through its dedicated hydrogen brand, HTWO.

“Hyundai Motor Group is committed to its longstanding vision of developing and expanding the hydrogen value chain and driving the transition to a decarbonized future,” said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair, Hyundai Motor Group. “Building a hydrogen ecosystem requires strong partnerships between governments and industry. We will work with global partners and harness our full capabilities across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the adoption of a hydrogen-powered society.”

He also highlighted that, “As the industry reaches a pivotal moment in its transition to a hydrogen society, scaling up the hydrogen value chain is essential. We must drive this expansion through standardization to propel the entire hydrogen sector forward.”

World Hydrogen Summit 2025

As Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang spoke at the Summit, participating in the Ministerial-CEO Roundtable, which focused on aligning public and private efforts to accelerate the development of a reliable and inclusive global hydrogen industry.

At the Roundtable, ministers and industry leaders built on discussions from a prior closed-door meeting, outlining three strategic joint actions:

Implementing national financial incentives

Boosting economic and industrial benefits across regions

Strengthening global trade partnerships and supply chains through the development of sustainable products and infrastructure to drive global hydrogen demand

The Roundtable was co-hosted by the governments of the Netherlands and Brazil, serving as co-chairs of the International Hydrogen Trade Forum (IHTF), in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Hydrogen Council.

The public session featured participation from Sophie Hermans, Minister of Climate Policy & Green Growth and Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Diego Pardow, Minister of Energy of Chile; and Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The session was moderated by Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council, and brought forward strategic perspectives from industry leaders.

Held alongside the Summit, the IHTF convened government representatives from over 10 countries and global industry leaders from the Hydrogen Council, with Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang leading the industry delegation.

Hyundai Motor Group drives hydrogen energy innovations

As part of the Group’s efforts to support the global hydrogen ecosystem, Vice Chair Chang also visited Air Liquide’s Innovation Campus in Paris ahead of the Summit to strengthen collaboration between the two companies. As Air Liquide’s largest R&D campus, it plays a central role in advancing hydrogen and renewable energy technologies. During the visit, he toured the facility and reviewed joint initiatives, while exploring expanded cooperation through the Hydrogen Council.

The Summit presents a core event for the Group to reinforce its commitment to pioneering hydrogen solutions and engaging in impactful global collaborations. Through strategic leadership and innovative exhibitions, the Group aims to drive progress in the hydrogen economy, strengthening both the Group’s and Korea’s stature as leaders in the hydrogen industry.

Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating the global energy transition by expanding its hydrogen business brand HTWO into an open platform, bringing together partners, investors, and industries for collaboration. Leveraging its full-spectrum capabilities across the hydrogen value chain, the Group aims to provide hydrogen solutions across industries and mobility sectors. As part of its net-zero 2045 vision, the Group is expanding hydrogen applications to power a sustainable future.

