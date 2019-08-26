Hyundai Motor Group showcases future mobility vision at Hyundai Hydrogen World in China

Hyundai Hydrogen World inside Shanghai’s Century Square displays Hyundai’s fuel-cell electric vehicle NEXO, hydrogen technologies and energy

The exhibition offers a glimpse of a future hydrogen society and cutting-edge hydrogen technology as a viable solution for a sustainable future

Hyundai Motor Group announced today the opening of the Hyundai Hydrogen World — an exhibition hall dedicated to the fuel-cell electric vehicle, related technologies and energy — and illuminated the way forward for the world’s sustainable mobility.

Hyundai Hydrogen World is located at the center of the Century Square in Shanghai, and open to the public from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. The oval-shape arena covering 406 square meters enables visitors to see, experience and understand how the future global hydrogen society can be ushered in by the safe, eco friendly and efficient energy.

It features a variety of displays and programs, including an air-purifying demonstration on a 2019 NEXO fuel-cell electric vehicle, a model NEXO showing its internal mechanical parts, as well as galleries and spaces containing hydrogen-related information.

Visitors can experience and learn about future mobility technologies and services, particularly how hydrogen contributes to the sustainable economic and social development of China and the world.

“Through the Hyundai Hydrogen World, we aim to spread understanding of our technological competence and vision for a global hydrogen society, which we have uniquely accumulated over the years,” said Byungho Lee, the President of Hyundai Motor Group (China) Ltd. “Hyundai Motor Group will actively respond to the Chinese government’s new energy development policy, and plans to provide information related to the fuel-cell electric vehicle to a wider Chinese audience.”

The opening ceremony on Aug. 26 was attended by officials from the United Nations Development Program, automotive engineering schools in China and local media. Hyundai Motor Group expects the venue to act as a magnet for rousing public interest, and thus facilitate the promotion of its hydrogen vision and related technologies. Particularly in China, which is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, Hyundai Motor Group aims to gain the first mover advantage in the growing hydrogen economy, and recover its recent slowdown in sales.

In the zone showcasing air-purification on a NEXO, visitors can see how the fuel-cell electric SUV filters 99.9 percent of ultra-fine dust particles while driving. The 2019 NEXO — Hyundai’s second-generation FCEV with a 609-kilometer range on a single charge (under Korean certification standards) — emits only clean water vapor and purifies the air while driving. NEXO has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for vehicles built after June 2019.

The zone dedicated to the future hydrogen society plays a moving image clip explaining how fuel-cell electric technology is used in diverse home and industrial settings, such as hydrogen production and refueling, autonomous driving, electricity generation and solar energy.

The China Voice & Answer zone allows visitors and children to understand future lifestyles of the upcoming mobility era through pre-recorded expert interviews.

The zone with an open FCEV shows its internal structure, parts and mechanism, including the hydrogen tank and fuel-cell system. It also explains differences between the combustion-engine, electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, as well as the safety of FCEVs.

Hyundai Motor is a world leader in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology, having first commercialized fuel cell vehicles in 2013 with the release of the world’s first commercialized hydrogen-powered vehicle, ix35 Fuel Cell, in 2013. Hyundai’s fuel cell powertrain offers an exclusive propulsion solution for everyday vehicles from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, representing the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable transport.

To strengthen its worldwide leadership in hydrogen, Hyundai Motor Group announced the FCEV Vision 2030, which outlines how the Group plans to bring about a global hydrogen society with technologies beyond the transportation sector. Hyundai aims to establish an annual production system for 500 thousand FCEVs by 2030.

Hyundai is part of Hydrogen Council, a worldwide CEO-led coalition of 60 global energy, transport and industry companies united by a long-term vision to develop the global hydrogen society.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group